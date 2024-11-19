"The MENA region - the next hot market for energy storage?" I asked in an article back in October 2017. It took a bit longer than I expected, but seven years later it's time to replace the question mark with an exclamation mark. It's hot indeed. From ESS News The MENA region is starting to witness a drastic increase in large-scale battery energy storage systems ("BESS") projects, accompanying a soaring penetration of renewable energy. This has happened at a pace, which seems to have surprised many market analysts. In the past, forecasts for the MENA region showed a few GWh for the coming years ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...