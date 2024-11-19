Secures contract extension to enhance Nexi's core platforms and infrastructure

LTIMindtree[NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, today announced a contract extension with Nexi Group, a leading European PayTech provider. This collaboration is set to elevate Nexi's technology landscape across its core acquiring, issuing, and e-commerce platforms, further solidifying its position as a key player in the digital payments space.

As a part of this partnership, LTIMindtree will leverage its technical expertise and cutting-edge solutions to optimize Nexi's core platforms, ensuring enhanced performance, innovation, and scalability. LTIMindtree will also manage Nexi's hybrid infrastructure, enabling a seamless integration of on-premise and cloud-based solutions, while supporting the company's digital transformation efforts.

"We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with LTIMindtree," said Giuseppe Dallona, CIO of Nexi Group. "Their proven expertise and global reach will help us enhance the resilience and flexibility of our platforms, supporting Nexi's mission to offer secure, innovative, and frictionless payment solutions for businesses and consumers across Europe," he added.

Sudhir Chaturvedi, President Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree, said, "This partnership underscores our commitment to empower leading enterprises with advanced technology innovation. By leveraging our deep domain expertise and global delivery capabilities, we are confident in driving Nexi's growth and success in the highly competitive digital payments industry."

More than 800 highly skilled associates from LTIMindtree will service Nexi from nine global delivery centers, providing round-the-clock support and driving Nexi's technological advancements. These global centers will ensure agility and operational excellence, while also enabling a localized approach in key markets.

About LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 84,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree a Larsen Toubro Group company combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale. For more information, please visit https://www.ltimindtree.com/.

