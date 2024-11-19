Chagrin Falls, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2024) - Burntwood Tavern has reopened at Mercato in North Naples with an innovative, reimagined concept: Taberna Burntwood. This new concept brings a fresh look, elevated service, and a thoughtfully curated menu to the Mercato dining scene.

Taberna Burntwood brings a fresh look, elevated service, and a thoughtfully curated menu to the Naples dining scene.

"We're thrilled to introduce Taberna Burntwood to our guests and the North Naples community," said Bret Adams, founder of Monven Group, the Ohio-based company behind Taberna Burntwood. "This concept has been in the making for well over a year, and with it, we're evolving our rustic aesthetic and service approach to create a polished casual experience that stays true to the Burntwood spirit."

Taberna Burntwood will feature an all-new facade with lighter tones, enhanced greenery, and a refreshed logo, complementing neighboring establishments. The rustic decor of Burntwood Tavern will take on a modernized ambiance with deep emerald greens, burnt orange, and subtle wood accents. The copper bar has been expanded and replaced with granite, custom lighting has been added, and the layout has been designed to foster a unique dining experience at every table.

The word "Taberna" comes from Latin, where it refers to a cozy, often rustic bar or tavern, typically serving food and drinks in a communal gathering space

The enhanced service model at Taberna Burntwood introduces a "silent service" approach, prioritizing elevated, unobtrusive service. "We're aiming for a polished casual environment that doesn't cross into fine dining but offers a distinctly upgraded dining experience," Adams noted.

The new menu at Taberna Burntwood presents a curated selection of elevated American fare, focusing on seasonal, premium ingredients. Guests can look forward to unique offerings like Taberna Poutine, Roasted Half Chicken, Asian Pan-Seared Fresh Fish, Double-Cut Pork Chop, Short Rib Grilled Cheese with Tomato Basil Bisque, and Ahi Tuna Salad. Each dish is crafted to deliver fresh, flavorful experiences that align with Taberna Burntwood's polished yet approachable dining atmosphere.

This debut marks the launch of Taberna Burntwood at Mercato. "It's a concept we're excited to share with our guests here, and we're eager to see how it resonates," Adams added

With Mercato's ongoing transformation, including expanded common areas and live performance spaces, Taberna Burntwood is well-positioned to become a notable destination within the thriving retail and dining complex.

The new menu at Taberna Burntwood presents a curated selection of elevated American fare, focusing on seasonal, premium ingredients.

About Monven Group

Monven Group represents a portfolio of ventures that extend beyond dining including Gleneagles Events, Inn of Chagrin, SHED Boutique & Wellness, and Acme Valet Company. In addition to Taberna Burntwood, restaurants include Burntwood Tavern (14 locations in Ohio and Florida), Leo's Italian Social (6 locations in Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina), M Italian, M Bevy, and Aaron & Moses. For more information, please visit www.monvengroup.com.

Press Inquiries

Monven Group

https://www.monvengroup.com

Jennifer Leonard

jen@monvengroup.com

330-805-5113

12 West Orange St.

Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230507

SOURCE: Monven Group