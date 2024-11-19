Automotive Speaker Market worth $12.92 billion in 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive speaker market is expected to reach USD 12.92 billion in 2029 from USD 9.49 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Car speakers are meant to improve the car's audio experience and deliver clearer bass, midrange, and treble sounds. They are designed specifically to withstand the harsh conditions of the automotive environment, including adverse vibrations, temperature variations, and humidity, while simultaneously delivering high-fidelity sound and good durability. Advanced materials increase clarity and minimize distortion in the sound, including polypropylene cones and neodymium magnets. Given the vigorous drive for high quality by consumers, manufacturers are expanding on innovation to bring powerful units in line with the constantly evolving preferences of modern vehicle owners.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Speaker Market"

324 - Tables

56 - Figures

112 - Pages

Automotive Speaker Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 9.49 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 12.92 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% Market Size Available for 2020-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Vehicle, Installation, Technology and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge High competition and price sensitivity Key Market Opportunities Increasing demand for electric vehicles with quieter cabins Key Market Drivers Increasing strategic partnerships between automakers and premium audio brands



The coaxial speaker segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The coaxial speakers hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Coaxial speakers are also called full-range speakers as they pack the woofer, tweeter, and crossover in a single unit, making it one of the most in-demand speakers while upgrading a car's audio system. They are easy to install and come in the standard factory space fitting with good sound through all frequencies without special modifications. They also have different ranges of price and performance options to fit the budgeted requirements to upgrade the car's audio system. Brands like Clarion, JBL, and Stillwater Designs top this list with popular models and thus meet the demand for good-quality sound in cars to propel market growth.

The door speakers segment is dominating the automotive speaker market.

Door speakers are the market leaders of automobile speakers because they can deliver quality sound to the passengers, enhancing the overall sound quality during audio playback within the car. The speakers are placed strategically for a well-balanced, high-quality sound for playing music, navigating, or even receiving calls. This demand for better sound makes car manufacturers fit more speakers per door with woofers and tweeters. Brands like Meridian Audio have used advanced tech to produce immersive sound. Thus, door speakers have become the most popular market for those who need quality audio within their vehicles.

US in the North America region to dominate the automotive speaker market during the forecast period

The US dominates the automotive speaker industry in North America primarily because consumers demand quality in-car audio and entertainment systems. This market is also driven by the trend toward electric vehicles, considering most tend to be equipped with premium infotainment sets. Recent government investments in building infrastructure for EVs have helped further boost sales growth. Car manufacturers heavily depend on advanced audio systems, and the US is commanding a lead in the automotive speaker market.

Key players

The automotive speaker companies includes significant Tier I and II players like Panasonic Holdings Corporation (US), Bose Corporation (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (Japan), Pioneer Corporation (Japan), Sony Group Corporation (Japan), Masimo Corporation (US), Clarion (US), Focal (France), Elettromedia S.p.A. (Italy), JVC KENWOOD Corporation (Japan), Stillwater Designs (US), Rockford Corp. (US) are some of the key players in the automotive speaker market.

