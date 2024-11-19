Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Solarbetriebenes Krypto-Mining: Die Strategie, die diese Aktie um 75?% steigen ließ!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.11.2024 16:19 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Automotive Speaker Market worth $12.92 billion in 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Finanznachrichten News

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive speaker market is expected to reach USD 12.92 billion in 2029 from USD 9.49 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Car speakers are meant to improve the car's audio experience and deliver clearer bass, midrange, and treble sounds. They are designed specifically to withstand the harsh conditions of the automotive environment, including adverse vibrations, temperature variations, and humidity, while simultaneously delivering high-fidelity sound and good durability. Advanced materials increase clarity and minimize distortion in the sound, including polypropylene cones and neodymium magnets. Given the vigorous drive for high quality by consumers, manufacturers are expanding on innovation to bring powerful units in line with the constantly evolving preferences of modern vehicle owners.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=192832677

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Speaker Market"
324 - Tables
56 - Figures
112 - Pages

Automotive Speaker Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2024

$ 9.49 billion

Estimated Value by 2029

$ 12.92 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%

Market Size Available for

2020-2029

Forecast Period

2024-2029

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Type, Vehicle, Installation, Technology and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

Key Market Challenge

High competition and price sensitivity

Key Market Opportunities

Increasing demand for electric vehicles with quieter cabins

Key Market Drivers

Increasing strategic partnerships between automakers and premium audio brands


The coaxial speaker segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The coaxial speakers hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Coaxial speakers are also called full-range speakers as they pack the woofer, tweeter, and crossover in a single unit, making it one of the most in-demand speakers while upgrading a car's audio system. They are easy to install and come in the standard factory space fitting with good sound through all frequencies without special modifications. They also have different ranges of price and performance options to fit the budgeted requirements to upgrade the car's audio system. Brands like Clarion, JBL, and Stillwater Designs top this list with popular models and thus meet the demand for good-quality sound in cars to propel market growth.

The door speakers segment is dominating the automotive speaker market.

Door speakers are the market leaders of automobile speakers because they can deliver quality sound to the passengers, enhancing the overall sound quality during audio playback within the car. The speakers are placed strategically for a well-balanced, high-quality sound for playing music, navigating, or even receiving calls. This demand for better sound makes car manufacturers fit more speakers per door with woofers and tweeters. Brands like Meridian Audio have used advanced tech to produce immersive sound. Thus, door speakers have become the most popular market for those who need quality audio within their vehicles.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=192832677

US in the North America region to dominate the automotive speaker market during the forecast period

The US dominates the automotive speaker industry in North America primarily because consumers demand quality in-car audio and entertainment systems. This market is also driven by the trend toward electric vehicles, considering most tend to be equipped with premium infotainment sets. Recent government investments in building infrastructure for EVs have helped further boost sales growth. Car manufacturers heavily depend on advanced audio systems, and the US is commanding a lead in the automotive speaker market.

Key players

The automotive speaker companies includes significant Tier I and II players like Panasonic Holdings Corporation (US), Bose Corporation (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (Japan), Pioneer Corporation (Japan), Sony Group Corporation (Japan), Masimo Corporation (US), Clarion (US), Focal (France), Elettromedia S.p.A. (Italy), JVC KENWOOD Corporation (Japan), Stillwater Designs (US), Rockford Corp. (US) are some of the key players in the automotive speaker market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=192832677

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Wireless Audio Device Market by Product (True Wireless Hearables/Earbuds, Headsets, Earphones), Technology (Bluetooth, Airplay, Wi-Fi), Application (Consumer, Home Audio, Automotive), Functionality (Smart, Non-smart) and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

Hi-Fi System Market by System (Product, Device), Connectivity Technology (Wired, Wireless (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Airplay, Others)), Application (Residential, Automotive, Commercial, Others), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

Smart Speaker Market by IVA (Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, DuerOS, Ali Genie), Component (Hardware (Speaker Driver, Connectivity IC, Processor, Audio IC, Memory, Power IC, Microphone) and Software), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/automotive-speaker-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/automotive-speaker.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/automotive-speaker-market-worth-12-92-billion-in-2029---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302309520.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.