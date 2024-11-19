SK tes Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Certification Across US and Asia Locations

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / SK tes, a leader in technology solutions, proudly announces the successful certification of all 14 global facilities across the United States and Asia to the latest ISO 27001:2022 Information Security Management Standard. This certification marks SK tes' commitment to maintaining the highest level of information security across its operations.

The ISO 27001:2022 certification is a globally recognized standard that provides guidance for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system. A more comprehensive standard than the earlier ISO2 27001:2013 version, this certification recognizes companies that are operating a robust information management system throughout their business, it enhances security measures, improves structure and focus, and addresses potential security flaws.

Companies increasingly recognize the need for robust information security throughout their supply chain and actively search for service providers who can demonstrate good information security management. Partners with ISO 27001:2022 certification give businesses confidence in their security, ensuring the safeguarding of sensitive information and effective risk mitigation.

SK tes has certified its four state-of-the-art, owned, IT asset disposition (ITAD) operations in the US, located in Atlanta, Georgia; Fredericksburg, Virginia; Seattle, Washington; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Throughout Asia SK tes has certified 10 core IT asset disposition facilities to the ISO 27001:2022 certification in Hanoi, Vietnam; Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam; Cambodia; Hong Kong; Indonesia; Korea; Malaysia; Republic of Korea; Philippines; Taiwan; Thailand and two sites in Singapore.

These facilities form part of a network of over 40 SK tes sites around the world, enabling SK tes to offer consistent and standardized ITAD services to global companies. In July 2024, SK tes announced plans to migrate all global locations to the ISO 27001:2022 standard in a comprehensive effort to enhance the overall resilience of the company's information systems globally.

Thomas Holberg, chief operating officer of SK tes, stated, "Achieving the ISO 27001:2022 certification across our entire operating footprint demonstrates our commitment to information security. This certification assures our clients that their data is protected by industry-leading practices. I want to extend my gratitude to our SK tes teams whose hard work and diligence made this possible."

Eric Ingebretsen, chief commercial officer at SK tes, added, "Our clients can now have even greater confidence in our ability to protect their sensitive information. The latest ISO 27001:2022 standard reflects the evolving landscape of cybersecurity threats and the need for robust defence mechanisms. I'm incredibly proud of the high standards our business operates to and the diligence and commitment of our team in achieving this milestone."

An upgrade to the earlier 2013 standard, the 2022 version of the ISO 27001 standard is significant as it addresses the latest security challenges and incorporates new controls to tackle emerging threats. Being certified to the latest version demonstrates SK tes' proactive approach to security management, ensuring that systems and processes are compliant.

The certification of US and APAC facilities to ISO 27001:2022 complements the earlier certification of all SK tes facilities in Europe and Australia to this new standard. ISO 27001:2022 offers a significant advantage through its alignment with other modern management systems and standards. This facilitates the integration of our Information Management System with other existing management systems, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001, which are also held at all our sites. This cohesive approach enhances operational efficiency and ensures a unified framework for managing risks and safeguarding sensitive information.

For more information about SK tes' services, please visit www.sktes.com.

About SK tes:

Since our formation in 2005, SK tes, a subsidiary of SK ecoplant, has grown to become a global leader in sustainable technology services and bespoke solutions that help clients manage the commissioning, deployment, and retirement of technology devices and components.

We provide comprehensive services for technology devices throughout their lifecycle - from deployment to decommissioning to disposition - all the way through to recycling and end-of-life repurposing. This includes innovating new processes to leverage the value locked in assets if they are to be recycled, such as our proprietary lithium battery recycling process, which extracts scarce materials from used batteries at purity rates high enough that they can be reused in the manufacturing supply chain.

We have made it our mission to make a decade of difference by securely, safely, and sustainably transforming and repurposing one billion kgs of assets by 2030. SK tes has over 40 owned facilities across 22 countries offering unmatched service-level consistency, consistent commercials, lower logistics costs, local compliance experts in-region, support in local time zones and languages, and a deep understanding of transboundary movement globally.

For more information about SK tes and global capabilities, please visit our website www.sktes.com.

