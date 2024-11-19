AIC Inc.: AIC to Launch New SAS4 JBOD Family at SC24

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / AIC Inc., a leading provider of enterprise storage and server solutions, today announced its introducing a new product family of 24Gb/s SAS4 JBODs at Supercomputing 2024 (SC24), held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA, from November 18th to 21st.





AIC SAS4 JBOD Series

2U - 4U SAS4 JBODs

The new AIC SAS4 JBODs utilize Broadcom SAS4x expanders, delivering best-in-class performance and the latest advancements in SAS technology. They are equipped with dual hub expander modules, providing dual-path redundancy for both host and expansion links. With superior data throughput, these JBODs are optimized for scale-up, cloud backup, and AI workloads that require efficient data staging, real-time processing, and extensive data archiving.

The Broadcom SAS4x24 expander is a key driver of the doubled I/O performance in AICs new JBODs. By maximizing the available throughput to the host, the SAS4x expander leverages next generation SAS-4 technology to provide high device throughput support up to 24Gb/s, effectively doubling bandwidth compared to previous 12Gb/s expanders. The Broadcom SAS4x24 expander features a new design that enhances security, boosts performance, and reduces latency, making AIC new JBODs ideal for high-performance, data-driven applications.

Highlights of the SAS4 JBOD Product Family:

24Gb/s SAS Technology: Doubles the bandwidth of previous generations, delivering faster data transfer rates for high-performance storage applications. Dual-Path Redundancy: Provides enhanced reliability and seamless failover with dual hub expanders, ensuring high availability in mission-critical environments. Flexible Storage Configurations: Offered in 4U 108-bay, 4U 78-bay, and 2U 24-bay models, supporting both SAS/SATA HDDs and SSDs for a wide range of enterprise and data-intensive applications.

"As data demands continue to grow in AI-driven environments, robust and scalable storage solutions are essential," said Michael Liang, President and CEO of AIC. "By collaborating with Broadcom, we've developed SAS4 JBOD series to deliver the performance and reliability required to support high-throughput, complex workloads in enterprise, cloud, and AI environments."

"At Broadcom, we are excited to see our SAS4x expander enabling next-generation storage solutions," said Syed (Zee) Shirazi, global head of marketing, Data Center Solutions Group, Broadcom." AIC's new JBOD series, powered by our SAS4x technology, will deliver exceptional performance and scalability, ensuring seamless data management for data-centric workloads."

AIC is showcasing its new SAS4 JBOD product family at SC24, Booth No. 1107. Attendees are invited to explore these innovative JBOD solutions and learn how they are addressing the growing demands of large-scale data requirements.

About AIC Inc.

AIC Inc. is a global leader in server and storage solutions. With nearly 30 years of expertise in high-density storage servers, storage server barebones, and high-performance computers, we have expanded into AI storage and AI edge appliances, achieving significant market recognition for our branded products. Our in-house design, manufacturing, and validation capabilities ensure our products are highly flexible and configurable to meet any form factor requirements.

Headquartered in Taiwan, AIC operates offices and facilities across United States, Asia, and Europe. For more information, visit www.aicipc.com.

Follow AIC on LinkedIn and Facebook for the latest updates and news.

Contact Information

Devin Moran

Marketing Manager

+1 (626) 762-0652

dmoran@aicipc.com

Related Files

SAS4 JBOD Series Flyer

SOURCE: AIC Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.