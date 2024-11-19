Foundation Software: Estimating Edge Partners With Workpack to Streamline Construction Takeoff Software

BOYNTON BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Estimating Edge, a leading provider of construction estimating and takeoff software, is excited to announce an integration between their data imaging product, EDGE Smart Takeoff and Workpack, an AI quantity takeoff software.

Contractors who work in the interiors, drywall, flooring and painting trades can now seamlessly take their information from Workpack and upload it into EDGE Smart Takeoff, where quantities are assigned. Then the newly generated 2D diagram is synced into The EDGE estimating software, to complete the estimate.

This innovative pairing of AI construction technology lets estimators focus on bidding rather than manual entry and Dave Chapman, Estimating Edge's Sales Director, is excited to see just how much this integration transforms the estimating process.

"Our integration with Workpack's AI technology marks a significant step forward in providing our users with the digital takeoff tools they need to continue to work efficiently and effectively," said Chapman. "We are committed to helping estimators save time and enhance their competitiveness in the marketplace."

This dynamic, powerful integration combo is now available to estimators who wish to automate their estimating processes for quicker, more accurate bidding. Learn how to get started here.

About Estimating Edge

Estimating Edge, a Foundation Software company, has been a trusted provider of commercial construction takeoff and estimating software for the roofing, fireproofing, interior and exterior finishing trades for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.estimatingedge.com.

About Workpack

Workpack is an AI-powered quantity takeoff software tailored for the architectural trades, including drywall, metal framing, ACT, painting, flooring and carpentry. By leveraging proprietary image recognition and text analysis technology, Workpack automatically detects, measures and counts quantities directly from plan files, including symbols and tables, to ensure accurate, efficient takeoffs. While it doesn't handle cost calculations, Workpack enables contractors to focus on estimating and bidding. For more information, visit www.workpack.ai.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski

VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(800) 246-0800

Samantha Ann Illius

Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

sillius@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811 5926 x 4823

