Northern Trust: Our Culture: Enhancing Governance and Ensuring Ethical Conduct & Continuous Improvement

As the world evolves, we adapt with it and strengthen our governance and resilience in structures and processes to best manage and mitigate global risks. We do this while reinforcing a culture of ethics as the foundation for a sustainable business.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Northern Trust

Originally published in Northern Trust 2023 Sustainability Report

At Northern Trust we know that continuously strengthening our governance is fundamental to improve the overall effectiveness of our organization, make our business more resilient in the long run and positively affect our sustainability journey. We know that governance goes beyond having a robust sustainability governance structure supported by our Board of Directors. That is why making sure we have a clear set of rules and practices that are regularly revised and updated and that our employees adhere to throughout the business, as well as key policies and strong ethics and risk management frameworks, remains vital to how we operate. This is key to ensure financial viability, accountability, transparency, fairness and sound ethical conduct. It also helps Northern Trust align its behavior with the interests of all our stakeholders.

