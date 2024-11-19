Grenada is seeking an independent power producer (IPP) to build and operate a 15. 1 MW utility-scale PV project for 25 years. The plant, planned near Maurice Bishop International Airport, will supply about 40% of the island's peak load. Grenada has launched a tender for a 15. 1 MW PV project in a bid to meet 40% of the island's 37. 67 MW peak load, according to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC). The selected developer will secure a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with state utility Grenlec as an IPP. "The IPP will implement a utility-scale ground-mounted solar PV project ...

