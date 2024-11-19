The kit includes four solar modules, a power controller, dual maximum power point trackers, two batteries with expandable storage, a microinverter and a smart meter current transformer. From pv magazine USA Zendure announced it has launched its SolarFlow Kit for customers in North America. SolarFlow Kit is a "plug-and-play" residential solar solution that debuted in the European market in 2023. The kit includes a rigid 1640 W solar panel comprised of four solar modules, a power controller called the Hub 2000 and dual maximum power point trackers (MPPT) rated up to 1,800 W. The SolarFlow Kit also ...

