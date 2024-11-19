Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Solarbetriebenes Krypto-Mining: Die Strategie, die diese Aktie um 75?% steigen ließ!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
19.11.24
08:04 Uhr
1,080 Euro
-0,020
-1,82 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0701,10018:20
Dow Jones News
19.11.2024 16:46 Uhr
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC: 2024 Annual General Meeting Results - Update Statement

Finanznachrichten News

DJ 2024 Annual General Meeting Results - Update Statement 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
2024 Annual General Meeting Results - Update Statement 
19-Nov-2024 / 15:13 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                               Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) 
19 November 2024 
 
 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the "Company") 
 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 
2024 Annual General Meeting Results - Update Statement 
 
As previously announced, at Metro Bank's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 21st May 2024, shareholders did not support 
resolutions regarding authority and additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights. 
The Board has consulted with shareholders who voted against the resolutions and understands their reasons. The Board 
will take the views of shareholders into account ahead of tabling resolutions at the next AGM and continues to engage 
with shareholders and their representative bodies on an ongoing basis. 
In accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code, an update will be provided in the Company's 2024 annual report and 
accounts. 
 
 
Enquiries 
For further information on this announcement, please contact: 
 
Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations 
IR@metrobank.plc.uk 
 
Metro Bank PLC Media Relations 
pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk 
 
Teneo 
metrobank@teneo.com 
 
 
About Metro Bank 
Metro Bank is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience. It was named as the best bank for service in-store 
for business customers in the Competition and Markets Authority's Service Quality Survey in August 2024. 
 
Since 2012, Metro Bank has originated and approved just over GBP10bn in commercial lending. 
The community bank offers retail, business, commercial and private banking services, and prides itself on giving 
customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose, and supporting the customers and communities 
it serves. Whether that's through its network of 75 stores; on the phone through its UK-based contact centres; or 
online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app, the bank offers customers real choice. 
 
Metro Bank is a multi award winning organisation. The Bank has also been awarded "Large Loans Mortgage Lender of the 
Year", 2024 and 2023 Mortgage Awards, accredited as a top ten Most Loved Workplace 2023, "2023 Best Lender of the Year 
- UK" in the M&A Today, Global Awards, the "Inclusive Culture Initiative Award" in the 2023 Inclusive Awards, " 
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award" and "Leader of the Year Award 2023" at the Top 1% Workplace Awards, "Best Women 
Mortgage Leaders in the UK" from Elite Women 2023, "Diversity Lead of the Year", 2023 Women in Finance, Best Large Loan 
Lender, 2023 Mortgage Strategy Awards" "Best Business Credit Card", Forbes Advisor Best of 2023 Awards, "Best Business 
Credit Card", 2023 Moneynet Personal Finance Awards. 
 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One 
Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of Metro Bank PLC. 
 
Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, 
London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority 
and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are 
protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme refer to the FSCS 
website www.fscs.org.uk. All Metro Bank products are subject to status and approval. 
 
Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation (including the METRO 
newspaper or its publishers) anywhere in the world. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name. 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      MTRO 
LEI Code:    984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  360089 
EQS News ID:  2033619 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2033619&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2024 10:13 ET (15:13 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.