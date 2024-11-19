Oleria Named a Winner in Fast Company's 2024 Next Big Things in Tech Awards

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Oleria, a visionary in identity security, announced that it has been named a winner in Fast Company's 2024 Next Big Things in Tech Awards. This recognition underscores Oleria's unique approach to addressing one of cybersecurity's biggest challenges: identity security. Oleria's Trustfusion platform empowers organizations to keep pace with change while safeguarding their data.

Oleria Wins Fast Company's 2024 Next Big Things in Tech Award

Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech Awards celebrate products that will shape the future of industries and solve today's most critical challenges. This year's honorees highlight the most promising innovations across sectors, with Oleria recognized for its pioneering work in transforming how companies manage and secure access.

"We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company as one of the Next Big Things in Tech," said Jim Alkove, CEO of Oleria. "Identity is the greatest challenge in cybersecurity today. If you don't know who has access to your data, you can't secure it. Oleria's Trustfusion platform gives CISOs and security teams critical visibility and control, enabling them to answer key questions: Who has access to what? How did they get it? What are they doing with it?"

The recognition comes as identity security has become a top priority for organizations worldwide. Eighty percent of data breaches involve compromised credentials, costing enterprises billions annually. With the rapid growth of SaaS, AI, and the proliferation of nonhuman identities, identity-targeted attacks have surged 71% in the past year. Attackers are no longer just hacking in - they're logging in. This shift highlights the underfunding and complexity of identity security, which remains a weak point in many organizations.

"Conventional identity security is broken - siloed visibility, manual workflows, and fragmented controls leave organizations exposed," continued Alkove. "From our conversations with leading enterprises, it's clear that managing access remains a major challenge. Oleria was founded to provide a solution that doesn't force companies to choose between agility and security."

By offering fine-grained access visibility and usage insights at an individual resource level, Oleria offers organizations full clarity and control over their access, empowering them to protect what matters most. Security and IT teams can manage access dynamically, unifying Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM), and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) to boost both security and agility. This approach overcomes the limitations of legacy IAM systems, helping organizations tackle evolving challenges and reduce risks across their entire IT estate - on-prem, cloud, SaaS, and identity providers.

