New Research Reveals AI's Transformative Impact on IT Leadership, Status, and Pay

As AI becomes a business imperative, IT departments are emerging as critical drivers of strategic initiatives across organizations.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / New research by 1E, conducted in collaboration with YouGov, highlights how AI adoption within businesses is enhancing the influence, responsibilities, and rewards of IT leaders.

A total of 500 US IT Decision-Makers (ITDMs) were surveyed, with 59% in agreement that AI has elevated their IT department's status within the company. The research suggests that many IT teams are bridging the C-suite's AI vision and company-wide implementation. Instrumental to the success of their companies' AI initiatives, IT professionals are not only impacting business outcomes but also achieving stronger career growth and influence.

AI: A Career Catalyst for IT Leaders

AI adoption is directly linked to professional and financial rewards for IT professionals. Among IT decision-makers at companies where AI serves, or will serve, users beyond the IT department, 88% reported that their involvement in AI initiatives has benefitted them professionally in at least one way.

Raises or promotions: 26%

Expanded team budgets: 26%

Bigger team size: 28%

Greater influence on business decisions: 34%

Higher job satisfaction: 39%

Gained valuable skills and knowledge: 42%

IT's Strategic Role in AI Adoption

The research reveals that IT departments are key to executing AI strategies. Of respondents working at companies deploying AI beyond IT, 95% reported engaging in at least one strategic AI activity, such as:

Consulting on AI strategies: 41%

Advising executives on AI: 39%

Developing AI policies and guidelines: 33%

These contributions are increasing IT's influence within organizations, leading to a better overall perception of IT because of their work with AI.

88% percent of IT leaders report improved perceptions of their departments

46% noted increased recognition as a strategic partner in driving business growth

"AI adoption is career capital for IT leaders," said Ian Greenleigh, VP of Brand and Communications at 1E. "We are seeing IT's critical AI role have a profound effect on their influence, reputation, power, responsibilities, and income. As AI continues to evolve and expand within companies, IT decision-makers will be in the driver's seat on everything from cost savings to business strategy."

About the Research

This survey was conducted by YouGov Plc on behalf of 1E. A total of 500 U.S.-based IT decision-makers participated in the online survey, conducted between September 23 and September 25, 2024.

About 1E

More than 500 organizations in 42 countries trust 1E to help them create a better Digital Employee Experience (DEX). The 1E Platform provides real-time diagnosis, remediation, and automation to proactively fix issues before they ruin the workday. Reduce costs, move faster, and increase employee happiness with 1E. For more information, visit 1E.com.

