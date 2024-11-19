Litmus Edge Collaborates With Microsoft Azure IoT Operations to Unleash the Transformative Potential of Industrial Data

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Litmus announced the integration of Litmus Edge with Microsoft Azure IoT Operations at the Microsoft Ignite conference today, marking a leap forward for industrial companies seeking to leverage data for digital transformation. This collaboration empowers manufacturers to seamlessly integrate industrial data across edge and cloud infrastructures, driving smarter operations and operational improvements at scale.

Litmus and Azure IoT Operations Architecture Diagram

Azure IoT Operations is a critical component of Azure's adaptive cloud approach, which integrates hybrid, multicloud, edge, and IoT environments to deliver secure, scalable automation. This adaptive cloud approach aligns with the evolving IoT market needs, fostering seamless integration and interoperability across a diverse landscape while breaking down silos across the enterprise.

This collaboration highlights a shared commitment between Litmus and Microsoft to transform industrial sectors through enhanced data connectivity, processing and centralized management. By combining Litmus Edge's powerful edge data platform with Azure IoT Operations, industrial companies can now access real-time data from operational technology (OT) systems and easily push it to the cloud for analysis and insights.

The integration leverages industry-standard protocols such as OPC UA and MQTT, with Litmus Edge validated for deployment on Azure Arc services natively. This solution addresses key challenges manufacturers face, including poor compatibility among fragmented data sources, cloud services and applications, legacy and heterogenous equipment, and complex data context and flows. By streamlining the management of OT data across edge and cloud environments, the integration allows for accessible real-time manufacturing data and managed workloads at the Edge. This collaboration empowers manufacturing companies with a modern data infrastructure from edge to cloud, driving significant operational improvements and scalable data-driven initiatives to ensure a smoother digital transformation for enhanced business outcomes.

"With the integration of Litmus Edge with Microsoft Azure IoT Operations, we're embarking on a new era of Industrial Data Management where OT data connectivity, management, and real-time action converge to propel smart manufacturing to new heights," stated Vatsal Shah, CEO of Litmus. "Our collaboration with Microsoft through Azure IoT Operations is a testament to our dedication to advancing manufacturing productivity and efficiency, offering a wealth of opportunities for customers looking to leverage industrial data as a strategic asset across their enterprise."

Leaders from the manufacturing and industrial sectors are invited to experience the power of the Litmus Edge and Azure IoT Operations integration. Register to learn more.

"At Microsoft, we are dedicated to empowering organizations through data and technology. The integration of Litmus Edge with Microsoft Azure IoT Operations marks a significant step in transforming industrial sectors. By enabling seamless data connectivity from edge to cloud, we help manufacturers achieve new levels of productivity and efficiency," says Kam VedBrat, general manager, Azure IoT at Microsoft.





