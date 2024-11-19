Benin has started construction of the 25 MW Forsun PV plant, which is set to join the Defisol and TTC projects to expand the Illoulofin Solar Power Station's total capacity to 75 MW. The government said the project is backed by a $25. 8 million investment. The government of Benin has announced the start of construction on its 25 MW Forsun PV power plant. It said in a statement that the new plant at the Illoulofin Solar Power Station will expand the site's total capacity from 50 MW to 75 MW across three arrays. "The Forsun project is the result of fruitful cooperation with the French Development ...

