Benton Buckley Books' New View Series: A Premier Architectural Resource for Libraries, Showrooms, and Design Firms

An Exclusive Exploration of Contemporary Regional Architecture Across the United States

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / benton buckley books is delighted to present the New View Series, a remarkable collection of architectural works celebrating the top 20 residential architects from regions across the United States. Recognized for its depth, elegance, and commitment to regional authenticity, the New View Series is now being hailed as an essential resource for libraries, academic institutions, architecture firms, and design showrooms seeking inspiration, knowledge, and the highest quality of visual references.

Each book in the New View Series delves into a distinct region, showcasing how premier architects craft designs that respond to local landscapes, climates, and cultural contexts. This series is not merely a visual feast; it also captures the philosophies and creative processes of some of today's leading architects - making it an invaluable educational tool. In a library or academic setting, the New View Series offers students and researchers insights into the nuanced relationships between architecture and environment, architecture and region, and architecture and community.

"What makes the New View Series special is its authenticity and exclusivity," explains Beth Buckley, founder of benton buckley books. "In these pages, you see each region through the eyes of its most talented architects - an inspiring combination of nature, culture, and groundbreaking design that speaks to students, professionals, and anyone with a love for design."

In showrooms and architecture firms, the New View Series serves as a sophisticated visual tool, much like a design lookbook, allowing clients to browse a variety of styles, regions, and architectural approaches. This tool aids designers in connecting clients with styles that excite them and inspires clients to explore projects that capture their own aesthetic dreams. As a unique added value, many showroom products are featured within these books, allowing firms to display their products in finished, full-project settings that showcase the breadth and versatility of their offerings.

The New View Series stands apart for its commitment to exclusivity, with each volume capturing only the top 20 residential architects of a region. This curated approach ensures that each book represents the very best of contemporary design - while, over time, serving as a historical archive of architectural trends and practices. For libraries, academic institutions, and firms seeking a truly distinguished collection, the New View Series provides not only a powerful visual resource but also a timeless reference to the state of American architecture today.

The current series includes New View Florida, New View Northeast, New View California, New View Texas. New View Midwest and New View Southwest are forthcoming in 2025.

Key Highlights of the New View Series:

Regional Expertise : Each volume captures the architectural styles and philosophies of top residential architects from specific U.S. regions, from California to Texas and beyond.

Inspirational and Educational Content : Includes rare insights into architectural philosophies, unique regional influences, and the creative thought processes of leading architects.

Visual Resource for Showrooms: The series doubles as a lookbook for design firms and showrooms, helping to match clients' tastes with products and styles that inspire them.

With its timeless beauty and profound educational value, the New View Series is a must-have addition for any library, showroom, or architectural firm that values design excellence. The series continues to expand, with future volumes planned to highlight additional regions and celebrate the evolving landscape of American architecture.

