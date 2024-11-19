ArrowStream Becomes Jersey Mike's Secret Tech Ingredient for Supply Chain Success

ArrowStream Welcomes Jersey Mike's as Newest ArrowStream Central Customer

CHICAGO / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / ArrowStream, Inc. ("ArrowStream"), the leader in supply chain management technology for the foodservice industry, is proud to announce Jersey Mike's Subs ("Jersey Mike's") as the newest customer to join its ArrowStream Central platform. Jersey Mike's, an iconic American sub sandwich chain renowned for its fresh, high-quality ingredients and made-to-order sandwiches, is quickly approaching 3,000 locations across the United States and Canada and identified the opportunity to elevate their supply chain through ArrowStream.





Jersey Mike's has built its brand on delivering authentic flavors, a welcoming atmosphere, and an unwavering commitment to freshness. As the company has expanded, so too have the complexities of its supply chain. As an existing customer of InsideTrack, ArrowStream's sister company, Jersey Mike's has benefited from InsideTrack's robust audit services, which helped the brand recover significant amounts year over year.

"We've had the privilege of working with Jersey Mike's for several years, and they've been an outstanding partner," said Tyler Delaporta, Sales Director at InsideTrack. "Their dedication to operational excellence has enabled them to realize substantial financial recoveries through InsideTrack's audit services year after year. As their supply chain has evolved, we're excited to see them leverage ArrowStream's technology platform alongside our audit solutions to continue driving even greater efficiency and success."

Over time, Jersey Mike's supply chain has evolved from a single distributor model to one that includes multiple distributors. Because of that, Jersey Mike's recognized the need for an advanced data management and supply chain technology platform like ArrowStream.

"As the complexity of our operations grew, so did our reliance on data and technology," said Dessi Zaneva, VP Strategic Sourcing at Jersey Mike's. "In order to stay ahead of supply chain challenges and optimize operations, we saw the clear advantage in combining ArrowStream's best-in-class supply chain technology software with InsideTrack's superior audit services. We're 100% confident that we now have the right supply chain solutions in place to boost efficiency."

ArrowStream Central is designed to streamline supply chain operations by centralizing data, enhancing visibility, and driving collaboration between operators, distributors, and manufacturers. For Jersey Mike's, the integration with ArrowStream Central will provide a comprehensive view of their entire supply chain, enabling faster, more informed decision-making and greater control over sourcing, inventory, and distribution.

"Jersey Mike's has always prioritized delivering the highest-quality food and experience to its customers," said Marc Larson, VP of Sales at ArrowStream. "With ArrowStream Central, Jersey Mike's will now have access to a centralized, data-driven technology platform that will enable proactive supply chain management and enhance collaboration with their distributor and manufacturer partners. This will allow them to continue growing while maintaining their rigorous standards of quality, cost control, and operational efficiency. ArrowStream's software solutions plus InsideTrack's best-in-class audit services is the perfect combo for Jersey Mike's."

ArrowStream helps foodservice operators of all types optimize their supply chain. From daily tasks of managing contracts to finding new suppliers, ArrowStream can help simplify these tasks and tackle even bigger challenges. This is the reason that businesses like Bonchon, Tropical Smoothie, Brinker International, and others use ArrowStream to strengthen buying decisions, protect supply, and enhance partnerships.

Contact an ArrowStream supply chain expert today to find out how ArrowStream can advance your supply chain management.

About ArrowStream

ArrowStream is the leading foodservice cloud platform for supply chain intelligence, with over 1,300 distribution locations, 9,000 manufacturers, and 300 leading brands across 120,000 restaurant locations tightly integrated into a single global network of applications and industry data. ArrowStream provides unparalleled levels of transparency, control, and actionable insight to mitigate risks, streamline operations, protect the brand, and optimize profitability. Visit www.arrowstream.com.

Contact Information

Joe Ferrell

Sr. Director, Marketing

jferrell@arrowstream.com

SOURCE: ArrowStream, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.