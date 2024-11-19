Anzeige
WKN: A2AN1Z | ISIN: SE0000767188
Frankfurt
19.11.24
09:20 Uhr
0,049 Euro
-0,002
-4,65 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
19.11.2024 17:34 Uhr
19.11.2024 17:34 Uhr
98 Leser
Orion Oyj: Orion and Alligator Bioscience amend their agreement concerning two bispecific antibodies

Finanznachrichten News

ORION CORPORATION
INVESTOR NEWS
19 NOVEMBER 2024 at 18.30 EET


Orion and Alligator Bioscience amend their agreement concerning two bispecific antibodies

Orion Corporation and Alligator Bioscience AB have agreed on the conversion of the previously granted royalty-bearing license to Orion Corporation to two bispecific antibodies that the companies have been successfully developing in collaboration using Alligator's RUBY® bispecific format to a perpetual, fully paid, royalty-free license. Orion will continue to develop these antibodies, which are currently in late-stage pre-clinical development, without any obligation to pay any milestone payments or royalties to Alligator. In connection with the amendment of the agreement, Orion pays Alligator a one-time payment of EUR 3.5 million.


Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation
Tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 1,190 million and the company had about 3,600 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


