JA Solar says it has launched a hydrogen business with the establishment of JA Hydrogen, a new unit based in Beijing with CNY 100 million ($13. 8 million) of registered capital. JA Solar said it has set up JA Hydrogen in Beijing under its subsidiary, JA Solar Investment (China) Co. , Ltd. , with a registered capital of CNY 100 million. The new company will operate as the group's unit in the hydrogen energy sector. Since 2019, several leading Chinese solar companies, including Sungrow, Longi Green Energy, and Trina Solar, have launched similar hydrogen-focused subsidiaries. QC Solar said it aims ...

