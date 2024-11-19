Anzeige
19.11.2024 17:38 Uhr
Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Managing Director

Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce Charles Marques has joined the firm as a Managing Director

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Charles Marques is a seasoned wealth management professional with over 20 years of experience as a financial professional. Charles began his career in the financial services industry with American Express Financial Advisors, then went on to gain additional experience working at LPL Financial prior to joining Aegis Capital. As a financial adviser, Charles specializes in preparing clients for a comfortable and dignified retirement, providing the highest possible income while preserving their hard-earned assets.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Charles to Aegis Capital and look forward to working with him to achieve his goals moving forward. Aegis is a perfect home for advisers looking to expand their practice and provide unmatched service to their clients."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "Charles brings a commitment to providing a high level of personalized service and significant wealth management experience. His entrepreneurial, client-focused approach is in line with Aegis' culture, making him the perfect fit to help us continue to grow our presence in Florida."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for roughly 40 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

Any questions contact:
Michael Pata, Head of Business Development
Telephone: 1-212-813-1010
mpata@aegiscap.com
www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.



