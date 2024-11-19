Diverzify Introduces New High Performance Floors Division to Southwest Markets

Spectra Contract Flooring Welcomes DecoCrete, Expanding Diverzify's Specialized Flooring Capabilities Across Five States

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Diverzify, the nation's leading commercial flooring and interior services provider, is excited to announce the introduction of HPF (High Performance Floors) - Southwest, a new division formed from Dallas-based DecoCrete, Inc. joining Diverzify's largest flooring provider, Spectra Contract Flooring.





Diverzify Logo





This strategic integration enables Diverzify to deliver specialized high performance flooring solutions across Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, and New Mexico. As part of this launch, 35 skilled DecoCrete employees will join Spectra's Dallas-based team. This marks the 26th acquisition since 2019 -- further strengthening Diverzify's growing network of brands, which already includes athletic floors, access flooring, tile, and stone solutions.

"Introducing HPF - Southwest is an exciting step in Diverzify's mission to provide unmatched expertise across specialized flooring categories," said Jordan Zmijewski, CEO of Diverzify. "The DecoCrete team's deep product knowledge and technical skills allow us to address the unique requirements of customers who depend on high-durability, chemical-resistant, and slip-resistant flooring solutions."

The new division will provide a full spectrum of resilient, durable flooring systems, such as epoxy coatings, polyurethane, polished concrete, resinous, and urethane cement floors-each tailored to withstand challenging environments and offer long-term performance. Backed by a unified national network, HPF - Southwest is strategically positioned to serve a variety of sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, food and beverage processing, biotechnology, retail, and educational institutions. Each project is executed to the highest standards of safety, durability, and quality - ensuring customers receive flooring solutions that meet their specific needs.

Rafe Gibson, Owner and Founder of DecoCrete, shared his enthusiasm for joining the Diverzify network: "We chose to partner with Spectra and Diverzify because we saw an opportunity to grow our team with the full support of a national network that shares our commitment to quality and specialized service. This partnership allows us to focus on what we do best-delivering exceptional high-performance flooring solutions-while benefiting from Diverzify's robust salesforce and expansive resources."

ABOUT DIVERZIFY

Diverzify is the largest commercial flooring and interior services provider in the country, with approximately 65 locations, 3,000+ employees, and a network of 7,500+ installers and technicians in almost every major market in the US. The first-of-its-kind enterprise has revolutionized the historically fragmented industry. Diverzify has built a network of brands that allows the enterprise to unify the optimal experts, services, and resources for every project, every time. By blending traditional craftsman service quality with advanced technologies and specialized training, Diverzify is establishing new measures of service and success for the industry. Learn more at diverzify.com.

