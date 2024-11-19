INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: DesignCon Returns, Celebrating Anticipated 30th Anniversary, Delivering New and Special Programs Commemorating the Design Engineering Industry

DesignCon , the premier event for chip, board and systems design engineers, today announces important events, education, and thought leadership programs highlighting the event's 30th anniversary, uniting the community under one roof for unparalleled education and connectivity. The annual event at the Santa Clara Convention Center (Jan.28-30, 2025) brings together industry leaders in signal integrity, power integrity, high-speed communications and system design, aiming to excel in the global electronics and semiconductor chip market, valued at $717 billion in 2025 on expected 19% growth in 2024.

As part of its 30th anniversary celebration, DesignCon stages an anniversary lounge on the expo floor, showcasing the original handbook from the first event edition in 1995. The handbook, available for download at the lounge, serves as a time capsule of the history of the event and includes the designs and papers that laid the groundwork for today's innovations, as well as contributions from industry professionals that continue to shape the design community over the last three decades.

The celebration marking three decades of engineering excellence also includes a special Welcome Reception on opening day, giveaway prizes, and a timeline in the lounge honoring important events and technologies over the last 30 years with space for attendees to predict the next big innovations to come in design manufacturing.

"Recognizing this monumental milestone of DesignCon's 30 years is extremely rewarding and we cannot wait to reunite the community to celebrate all that has been achieved over the last few decades," states Suzanne Deffree, Group Event Director, DesignCon. "Providing special, intentional touchpoints to honor those who have contributed to the industry, through our event as a meeting place and platform, is extremely important to us. DesignCon is truly created by engineers, for engineers and this community is at the center of this commemoration."

DesignCon offers more than 160 educational sessions, featuring topics on optimizing high-speed link design, machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), signal processing, power supplies, 5G and communications, test and measurement, among many more. Conference passholders have access to all 14 tracks of education, plus its Drive World automotive-focused conference discussing autonomous and electric vehicle innovation. All attendees have access to keynotes, panels, Chiphead Theater presentations, exhibitor-led education, the Engineer of the Year and Best Paper Awards presentations, as well as the expo floor.

DesignCon's show floor hosts over 170 exhibitors of the industry's most influential companies, including host sponsor Amphenol, Cadence, Keysight, Molex, Mouser, Samtec, TE Connectivity, all showcasing hands-on demonstrations on the latest in high-speed design tools, technologies and developments.

Register to attend the special edition of DesignCon 2025 and at www.designcon.com .

About DesignCon

DesignCon is the world's premier conference for chip, board, and systems design engineers in the high-speed communications and semiconductor communities. DesignCon, created by engineers for engineers, takes place annually in Silicon Valley and remains the largest annual gathering of chip, board, and systems designers in the country. This three-day technical conference and two-day expo combines technical paper sessions, tutorials, industry panels, product demos, and exhibits from the industry's leading experts and solutions providers. More information is available at www.designcon.com . DesignCon is organized by Informa, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events and exhibitions organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.informa.com . Connect with DesignCon and join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter .?

About Informa Markets Engineering

Informa Markets Engineering is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

