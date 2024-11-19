Real Restoration Group Enhances Emergency Services for Chicago's Multifamily High-Rise Market

Strategic expansion provides vital support to multifamily landlords, empowering them to stay competitive within Chicagoland's rapidly changing landscape.

Real Restoration Group, a prominent construction and restoration services company, is advancing its footprint in Chicago and surrounding suburban multifamily high-rise markets, delivering essential emergency and restoration solutions to meet the city's evolving needs. As property managers face increased pressures-from new developments to rising property taxes-Real Restoration Group's robust services help landlords preserve their assets and maintain market competitiveness. This expansion prioritizes critical support for high-density properties with up to 800 units, integrating emergency response and modernized space renovations across essential areas like lobbies, common areas, and amenity spaces.

In the face of increasing market expectations, Real Restoration Group's new initiatives provide essential emergency restoration services, from fire and water damage recovery to construction management. Their proactive approach helps safeguard landlord investments, an urgent necessity given the high costs of unexpected damages.

Jared, a property manager of a 551-unit building, praised the company's swift emergency response during a recent flood: "We faced a severe break in one of our holding tanks that caused flooding affecting 22 floors and damaging over 80 residences. Had Real Restoration not responded immediately with a mitigation team, we would have incurred hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional damage. They were a lifeline throughout the entire process."

Real Restoration Group's Founder and CEO, Morris Gershengorin, emphasizes the company's dedication to service quality and client care, hallmarks that have driven their rise in the Midwest. "The strength of our team is in our adaptability and commitment. Regardless of the project's nature, size, or scope, we ensure it's brought to life with utmost precision and dedication," Gershengorin states.

Delivering Experience and Trust to a Growing Market

Real Restoration Group's comprehensive services span construction management, general contracting, and design-build, expertly tailored to multifamily, mixed-use, and commercial sectors. With decades of collective experience, the team brings precision to every project, whether restoring historical landmarks or managing extensive fire and water damage. Their unique approach combines family-run business values with large-scale vision, securing accolades like the INC. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies and Crain's Best Places to Work in Chicago.

Positioned as a dependable partner to landlords and property managers, Real Restoration Group ensures that each project - big or small - receives the dedicated attention and transparency needed to meet the highest industry standards. This strategic expansion into Chicagoland's high-rise market reflects the company's steadfast commitment to safeguarding client assets while enhancing the resident experience in Chicago's top multifamily communities.

About Real Restoration Group

Real Restoration Group is a leading construction and restoration services firm, dedicated to delivering high-quality solutions to a wide range of industries, including multifamily residential, commercial, mixed-use, and historical restoration. Founded on a mission to exceed client expectations, the company blends family-run business values with a forward-looking approach, ensuring excellence in every project. Real Restoration Group has been recognized by the INC. 5000 and Crain's Chicago for its impact and growth. For more information, visit realrestoration.com.

Contact:

Kelly Morris

synergyconsulting312@gmail.com

SOURCE: Real Restoration Group

View the original press release on accesswire.com