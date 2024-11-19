RV Industry Association: Twenty-One Million Americans Plan to Travel by RV this Holiday Season

A new survey from the RV Industry Association reveals that millions of Americans are planning to travel by RV this holiday season. The survey found that 21 million Americans plan to go RVing between Thanksgiving and New Year's, with 9 million hitting the road for Thanksgiving and 7 million for Christmas.

"The holidays are a special time to connect with loved ones, and RVing provides the perfect opportunity to gather with family and friends while enjoying the beauty of nature, or having your own accommodations while visiting family," said Monika Geraci, RV Industry Association Spokesperson. "Whether you're seeking snowy adventures, headed south for warmer weather, or traveling to see friends and family, an RV allows you to create lasting memories in a comfortable and convenient setting."

Key Findings from the Survey:

RVing is a year-round activity: 35% of leisure travelers plan to take an RV trip in the next year.

Top winter RV trip types: Visiting family (63%) and road trips (57%).

Top reasons for winter RV trips: Snowbirding (57%) and seeking winter/snow-based experiences (45%).

RV purchase consideration: About 25% of leisure travelers say they would like to purchase an RV in the coming months.

Health Benefits of Outdoor Recreation During the Winter Months

Spending time outdoors during the winter has been shown to have numerous health benefits, including:

Boosting your immune system: Exposure to sunlight helps your body produce vitamin D, which is essential for a healthy immune system.

Improving your mood: Sunlight and fresh air can help to improve your mood and reduce stress levels.

Increasing your physical activity: Winter activities such as hiking, skiing, and snowshoeing can help you stay active and burn calories.

Enhancing your sleep quality: Spending time outdoors can help to regulate your sleep-wake cycle and improve your sleep quality.

"This holiday season, millions of Americans are embracing the joy of winter RV travel and reaping the rewards of outdoor recreation," continued Geraci. "From strengthening family bonds to boosting your well-being, RVing offers a unique blend of adventure and rejuvenation."

About the RV Industry Association:

With offices in Washington, DC and Elkhart, IN, the RV Industry Association is the leading trade voice of the $140 billion dollar RV industry, representing over 500 RV companies, including manufacturers and component part suppliers who together produce 98 percent of all RVs made in the United States, and approximately 60 percent of RVs produced worldwide.

*Commissioned by the RV Industry Association and conducted by Cairn Consulting, 1,200 surveys were completed by a statistically balanced cross section of U.S. leisure travelers. The survey results have an associated margin of error of +/- 2.74 percentage points. Leisure travelers are defined as any U.S. residents who has taken some type of leisure trip in the past 12 months.

