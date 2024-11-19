Intelvio Appoints Andrew Wyant as President

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Intelvio, a leading healthcare training company backed by Eden Capital, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Wyant as President. Mr. Wyant will lead the company's strategic initiatives, focusing on expanding into new markets and verticals, establishing a robust sales engine, and driving mergers and acquisitions to support Intelvio's continued growth.

Mr. Wyant brings 30 years of executive leadership experience with four successful business sales in private equity and venture-backed businesses as well as a successful IPO. Mr. Wyant most recently served as President and CEO of the International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA). Under his leadership, ISSA grew 800%, completed three add-on acquisitions, became a nationally recognized Best Place to Work, secured a place in the Inc. 5000 list, and was acquired by Tailwind Capital.

"Andrew's track record of driving growth and helping companies scale makes him the ideal leader to take Intelvio to new heights," said Brian Treu, Founder and CEO at Intelvio. "We are confident his leadership will enable us to expand our training programs, enter new markets, and position Intelvio as a national leader in allied health education."

"Helping people get jobs and start their careers has been my passion for more than a decade. Intelvio connects people to the education, training, and certification opportunities that deliver meaningful work in allied health. That's why I'm thrilled to join Intelvio and build on its strong foundation to serve more students and the healthcare community," said Mr. Wyant. "I look forward to working with the talented team at Intelvio to create new opportunities in healthcare training."

About Intelvio

Intelvio is a tech-driven healthcare education company. Intelvio provides hands-on training and practical experience to aspiring phlebotomists, pharmacy and ECG technicians, and online training to mental health practitioners and coaches. Intelvio's training prepares graduates and healthcare professionals to meet the growing needs of the healthcare industry.

About Eden Capital

Founded in 2015, Eden Capital is a New York-based private equity firm that partners with founders and leaders of companies with strong growth prospects in technology, business services, and education. Eden invests in middle market businesses and empowers them to help gain market share, increase profits, expand geographic reach, and realize their full potential.

Investment advisory services offered through Eden Capital, a registered investment advisor.

