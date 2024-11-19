Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2024) - Jim Kessler, Chief Executive Officer, RB Global Inc. (TSX: RBA) ("RB Global" or the "Company"), joined Chris Birkett, President, TSX Listings, to open the market to celebrate the Company's 20th year listing anniversary on TSX.





RB Global, Inc. (TSX: RBA) (NYSE: RBA) is a leading, omnichannel marketplace that provides value-added insights, services and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Through its auction sites in 14 countries and digital platform, RB Global serves customers in more than 170 countries across a variety of asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining and agriculture. The Company's marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., the world's largest auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding, and IAA, a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. RB Global's portfolio of brands also includes Rouse Services, which provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, an innovative technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle and integrates parts procurement with both OEMs and dealers; Xcira, a leader in live simulcast auction technologies; and VeriTread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport.

