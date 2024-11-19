San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2024) - Apollo Education Systems, Inc. has announced the launch of a new, comprehensive category of software today: the Student Data Management Platform (SDMP) at the annual California IT In Education (CITE) Conference. The platform is poised to revolutionize how educators and school administrators manage their student and district data, replacing outdated Student Information Systems and Learning Management Systems with the first AI-powered cloud platform in the industry.

"We are passionate about increasing student success through the modernization of SIS," said founder Brad Blankenship. "With our new venture, we're overhauling how schools manage and leverage student data. By consolidating SIS analytics and harnessing the power of AI, we can proactively identify student challenges, streamline operations, and improve overall student outcomes."

Apollo is a powerful, cloud-native Student Data Management Platform that transforms how school districts manage and report student data. Unlike traditional systems, Apollo combines all student information, compliance tools, and reporting functions into one fully integrated platform. With its intuitive design, Apollo eliminates redundant processes and simplifies day-to-day data management, empowering administrators to redirect their efforts from routine administrative work to strategic initiatives that enhance student achievement.

"At Irvine Chinese Immersion Academy, our focus on academic excellence and bilingual proficiency requires a partner who shares our exacting standards for student success. We chose Apollo's student data management platform because of its simplicity, ease of use, and streamlined compliance reporting, making it the ideal solution for our staff and community. Its transformative design is unmatched by other student information systems we evaluated," said Benson Kwok, Ed.D., Executive Director.

Apollo Education Systems brings together a team of veteran educational technologists and former school administrators with decades of EdTech experience. With deep insight into district reporting needs, Apollo creates novel, robust solutions that reduce clicks while delivering impressive results. Built-in collaboration with districts and experts nationwide, Apollo offers the first purpose-built cloud solution that radically streamlines student and district data management - in a scalable, secure, sleek cloud-based platform.

Apollo Education Systems, Inc. will demonstrate its platform's state-of-the-art features and services at booth 939 of the CITE Conference on November 19-20th.

About Apollo Education Systems

Apollo Education Systems delivers an innovative, cloud-native Student Data Management Platform that simplifies data management, compliance, and reporting for K-12 school districts. Built to replace outdated systems, Apollo provides a fully integrated, intuitive platform that empowers educators and administrators with seamless, real-time insights and a longitudinal view of student data. With a commitment to straightforward workflows and exceptional service, Apollo helps local education agencies and communities focus more on student success and less on operational hurdles. Founder Brad Blankenship brings over 20 years of experience in EdTech, including founding TITAN School Solutions, the industry's leading SaaS platform in school nutrition, which EMS LINQ acquired in 2020.

