19.11.2024
Paragon Health IT to Elevate Imaging as a Service Offering With Advanced Performance Monitoring and Workflow Automation

Finanznachrichten News

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Paragon Health IT today announced a collaboration with Dell Technologies. Paragon's flagship product, Strings by Paragon, will enhance Dell's Medical Imaging as a Service offering by providing real-time performance monitoring, seamless architecture management, and the ability to create automated workflows across the enterprise - all within a unified, single-pane-of-glass interface.

With the integration of Strings, it will empower healthcare organizations to gain unprecedented insights into their systems. Strings' robust monitoring capabilities deliver comprehensive visibility into applications, network performance, and critical infrastructure components, enabling proactive identification of bottlenecks and performance issues before they impact patient care.

Strings by Paragon Health IT stands out in the market for its ability to not only monitor performance but also enable intelligent automation. Through its advanced data analytics and customizable workflows, healthcare organizations can transform their operations by automating repetitive tasks, integrating disparate systems, and optimizing processes across the enterprise.

"Strings simplifies the complexity of monitoring healthcare systems," said Jef Williams, CEO of Paragon Health IT. "The integration of Strings and Dell's Medical Imaging as a Service offering enables healthcare organizations to operate with more precision and efficiency. The combination of Dell's robust managed service infrastructure for medical imaging and Strings' real-time monitoring ensures healthcare organizations can focus on delivering superior patient outcomes, while our technology takes care of the rest."

Dell's Medical Imaging as a Service offering is specifically designed to meet the growing demands of medical imaging in today's healthcare landscape. Built on Dell's industry-leading technology, this managed service ensures scalability, reliability, and security, giving healthcare organizations the ability to focus on delivering quality care. Now, with the power of Strings, Dell customers can not only monitor their imaging architecture but also streamline operations, improve efficiency, and scale workflows-transforming the way they manage their imaging ecosystems.

Key features of this integrated solution include:

  • Real-Time Performance Monitoring: Strings provides real-time visibility into system health, ensuring healthcare organizations can proactively manage performance and avoid disruptions.

  • Single Pane of Glass Interface: A unified dashboard that offers comprehensive oversight of applications and infrastructure, simplifying the management of complex environments.

  • Workflow Automation: Customers can extend the solution to automate routine tasks, optimize workflows, and drive enterprise-wide efficiency, freeing up valuable resources to focus on patient care.

  • Scalability and Flexibility: Built to grow with the needs of healthcare organizations, Strings ensures that as customer demands evolve, the system can easily adapt without added complexity.

The collaboration between Dell and Paragon Health IT marks a significant milestone in the evolution of healthcare IT solutions, driving both performance and innovation in medical imaging systems.

For more information on Paragon Health IT's Strings by Paragon solution, visit https://www.stringsbyparagon.com.

Contact Information

Jef Williams
CEO
jef@paragonhealthit.com

SOURCE: Paragon Health IT

