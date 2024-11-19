Cerwin Communications: 3Point0 Labs Closes Series A Funding Round to Expand Service Offerings and IP Development

The funding round will strengthen the company's partnerships with marquee athletes, brands, content producers and platform technologies to further enhance their ability to deliver unparalleled service and outsized returns

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / 3Point0 Labs, a leading provider of talent management services, today announced it has raised Series A funding. The oversubscribed investment round was led by Strand Venture Partners and Big Picture World, with participation from industry insiders, and other notable angels in sports, entertainment, technology and real estate. The funding will be used to further expand service operations and continue to develop tech driven management solutions.

Founded in 2022 by industry executives Marquel Martin and Andrew Cutrow, 3Point0 Labs has rapidly become a leading full-service management house.

With the investment, 3Point0 Labs will add to its team of managers across Sports, NIL, Digital Content, Talent and Literary divisions, bolstering its service offerings for existing clients while continuing to build its robust client base. 3Point0 will further invest in key tools and technologies that streamline the representation experience for its clients, improving access to market information and supplementing its hands-on representation style.

"When we set out to build 3Point0 Labs we did so with the idea that we could utilize all of the available tools to create a more bespoke and personal representation experience, fostering the community and creativity that we value," said Martin "We couldn't have found better partners to help us continue to realize that." Added Cutrow, "Our growth is as much a statement of the quality of clients and partners we've had over the years, and we'll look to continue to build for them."

3Point0's unique business model coupled with a client-first mentality, drives superior outcomes across; Talent Management, Business Advisory, Branding & Content, Intellectual Property Portfolio Management.

"Having produced movies for two decades, there is a disconnect between the artists who make the product and the agencies who allow it to happen. I fully believe that 3Point0 Labs is the future and the future has arrived to allow art to thrive," said Will Clevinger of Big Picture World.

"We believe there is a strong need to have additional capabilities, along with traditional service offerings, to identify new opportunities and leverage on behalf of 3PointO's clients. We're also strongly impressed by the Firm's client-centric approach and ability to stay ahead of the technology curve in this continuously evolving market," added Jamie Shortill of Strand Venture Partners.

The capital raised from this round will be used to fuel representation efforts, development of intellectual properties, selective investments in strategic venture opportunities and sports content development to boost value for our clients and shareholders.

Terms of the funding round were not disclosed.

ABOUT 3POINT0 LABS:

Formed in 2022, 3Point0 Labs is a leading talent management house in the sport and entertainment spaces. 3Point0's goal is to redefine what global representation should look like by harnessing the power of tech to offer groundbreaking solutions in endorsements, recruitment, branding and marketing as well as provide 360° genuine representation for tomorrow's talent, brands and leagues. For more information, visit www.3Point0Labs.io

ABOUT BIG PICTURE WORLD:

Big Picture World is a luxury real estate development firm, dedicated to creating high-end, sustainable projects that combine wellness, hospitality, and entertainment. With innovative developments, Big Picture World is committed to transforming the luxury landscape while preserving the natural beauty of each location. Big Picture World will work closely with its partners across entertainment and sport, including Will Clevinger, C.J. O'Connor, Bassem Sa, Dean Hadley, and Sidney Elle Brocious, on programming and activations across its properties.

ABOUT STRAND VENTURE PARTNERS:

Strand Venture Partners (SVP) is a venture capital firm based in Los Angeles. The Firm makes selective investments in both private ventures and public entities across the sports and entertainment industries that have the potential to scale, disrupt, and build large markets.

