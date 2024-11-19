Peter Kappen Automotive Photographer: Fine-Art Automotive Photographer Launches Southern California Studio

Fine art automotive photographer Peter Kappen has opened a state-of-the-art, purpose-built studio in Ventura, California, dedicated to capturing stunning, high-end automotive imagery. Serving prestigious clients across North America, Kappen specializes in working with elite car collectors, OEMs, and automotive brands, elevating every vehicle he shoots into a true work of art.

Known for his meticulous attention to detail and technical expertise, Kappen's photography process combines world-class studio equipment with a deep artistic vision-creating images that can only be achieved through a "classic" approach to automotive photography. Kappen's portfolio spans coach-built classics, concept cars, and concours-level vehicles, but his passion lies in transforming every car, regardless of make or model, into a rolling masterpiece.

"No two vehicles can be photographed exactly the same way. There are just too many variables that need to be adjusted for in real time to capture the essence of each one", says Peter. His recent work has been featured at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, famous auction houses, and a myriad of respected publications.

He particularly enjoys shooting one-of-a-kind and significant vehicles that represent larger stories in the automotive community. Some recent vehicles that have passed through his studio are the famed Rod Emery-built 1961 Porsche 356B and the LA-based Icon 4X4 1975 Safeflight Jeep Cherokee build, among many others.

Peter's clients include famous car collectors and automotive brands who want an elevated presentation that only a professional car photography studio space and artist's eye can provide. Peter Kappen's growing automotive client list speaks to the fact that true artists will always be in demand.

