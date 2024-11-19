Travelers Capital Corp: Travelers Capital and TCC Financial Bolster Investor Relations Service, Compliance, and Growth with the Appointment of Mark Breakspear

Capital and investor relations expert joins leading asset-based lender

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Travelers Capital Corp. (Travelers Capital), a recognized Canadian leader in asset-based alternative financing, and its U.S. lending division TCC Financial, Inc. (TCC), announced the appointment of Mark Breakspear as head of capital and investor relations. Breakspear's responsibilities include raising capital, overseeing compliance, and all aspects of investor relations.

A leader in providing financing across the risk spectrum, Travelers Capital and TCC have earned an outstanding reputation for assisting small and middle market borrowers with near-term liquidity challenges, balance sheet restructuring and consolidation, and near-distress and distressed lending support. By providing financing to entities based on off-balance sheet equity held in a company's tangible asset collateral, such as machinery, heavy equipment, and real property, TCC is able to provide aggressive structured financing solutions that traditional banks cannot. TCC is a privately held alternative asset manager with a focus on direct lending and, in return, providing their investors with consistent risk-adjusted and comparably uncorrelated market returns.

Breakspear has spent over two decades building deep expertise in wealth management leadership at leading Canadian banks and in building multiple private investment funds in real estate and private debt, both in the United States and Canada. He has worked in the IIROC, MFDA, and EMD regulatory environments, and he is a Fellow of the Canadian Securities Institute (FCSI). He is a recognized thought leader and regular speaker at conferences covering the capital, compliance, and operations aspects of the investment industry. Breakspear has experienced notable success in the capital allocation space at a retail, high net worth, and institutional level.

"I'm delighted to welcome Mark to the Travelers Capital team and look forward to his contributions as we continue our rapid growth trajectory," stated Jim Case, CEO of Travelers Financial Group. "Mark's twenty years of financial services and wealth management experience is extremely beneficial to our organization and will help us attract investors who seek out above-average returns on a risk adjusted basis. Mark's knowledge and guidance will ensure that TCC continues to deliver maximum value to our investors."

About Travelers Capital Corp. and TCC Financial Inc.

Travelers Capital Corp. is a Canadian alternative asset investment firm headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Travelers Capital is an alternative capital provider specializing in asset-based finance solutions to small and mid-market enterprises across North America (operating through its related entity, TCC Financial, Inc., throughout the United States). Providing custom finance solutions outside of those offered by traditional lending institutions, both Travelers Capital and TCC help clients facing a variety of capital challenges, from transitional balance sheet restructurings, rapid growth working capital facilities, and non-sponsored or non-standard M&A financing. Both are members of the Travelers Financial Group, which possesses over 40 years of asset-based lending experience and is a leading provider of equipment finance and specialty loan & lease arrangements. For more information, please visit www.travelerscapital.com or www.tccfinancial.com.

PR Contact:

Bob Hebeisen

Parallel Communications Group, Inc.

bhebeisen@parallelpr.com

617-417-1160

??: @Parallel_PR

LinkedIn: Parallel Communications Group, Inc.

SOURCE: Travelers Capital Corp

View the original press release on accesswire.com