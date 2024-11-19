Intelligent Waves and CEO Tony Crescenzo Are Honored in NVTC's 2024 Tech100 for Leadership and Innovation in Government Technology Solutions

Recognition Reflects Intelligent Wave's (IW) Commitment to Innovation and Delivering High-Impact, Mission-Focused Solutions for Government Customers

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading technology integrator providing mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government, proudly announces its recognition as one of the Northern Virginia Technology Council's (NVTC) 2024 Tech100 honorees. In addition, Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves, was named among the Top Tech Executives.

This year's Tech100 Celebration is a momentous occasion that honors an elite cohort of 68 technology companies, 27 executives, and five emerging leaders who have demonstrated unparalleled dedication, visionary thinking, and transformative innovation in our region. They will be celebrated at the highly anticipated NVTC Tech100 event on December 10, 2024.

"Congratulations to this year's remarkable Tech100 honorees-a diverse group of visionaries and innovators across sectors from cybersecurity and AI to cloud computing, data centers, and government IT," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. Taylor added, "These honorees embody our tech ecosystem's creativity, resilience, and forward-thinking leadership. Our region continues to be a national powerhouse for tech innovation, and with the rapid advancements in AI and other emerging fields, the future is brighter than ever."

Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves, stated, "We are honored to be named 2024 Tech100 honorees. This recognition reflects our commitment to innovation and delivering high-impact mission-focused solutions for our government customers."

About Intelligent Waves:

Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network & systems engineering, software development, and platform mission support. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC):

NVTC is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies government contractors, as well as service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations. Learn more at?www.nvtc.org

