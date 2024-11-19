ICS.cx: ICS Partners with CallCabinet to Enhance Compliant Customer Service

MEDFORD LAKES, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / ICS.cx and CallCabinet are partnering to deliver top-notch customer experience, operational efficiency, and actionable AI-driven insights. CallCabinet is the leading cloud-native call recording and analytics solution for contact centers.

Ken Kiernan, ICS President, commented, "Our partnership with CallCabinet benefits mid-size clients who need on-premise or cloud-based contact center solutions. Pairing CallCabinet's reliable platform with ICS white glove service delivers faster time-to-value and superior customer experience."

CallCabinet and ICS offer military-grade security, data sovereignty, multi-tenancy, data resilience, data redundancy, unlimited storage, global support, and much more. End-to-end customer journey insight accompanies every deployment with selective AI transcription and call summarization capabilities. CallCabinet integrates with Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Avaya, and most leading customer experience platforms.

ICS sells and supports Best-of-Breed Customer Experience solutions, including CallCabinet, NICE, Zoom, Omelia, Eventide, Wilmac Technologies, Frontline Group, and others. The ICS Best-of-Breed portfolio includes AI-based solutions for IVA, workforce engagement management (WEM), omnichannel recording and treatment, automation, behavioral and interaction analytics, and WFM, all supported by U.S.-based on-staff customer support engineers.

Through the end of 2024, ICS is offering 100 hours of its CX Journey mapping service free to new customers who sign up for the ICS WFM Cloud Service or a similar contact center investment through its Best-of-Breed program (150 agent minimum).

To learn more about CallCabinet and ICS, or to claim your 100 hours of free ICS CX Journey Mapping, please see: www.ics.cx/contact

About ICS.cx???

Since its founding in 2007, ICS.cx has excelled in state-of-the-art?customer experience (CX) systems and now serves all aspects of contact center management, including legal, reporting, and compliance requirements. ICS.cx integrates solutions from multiple leading CX suppliers and operates the ICS Workforce Management cloud service that applies AI and machine learning to help businesses manage their workforce and call center operations. ICS.cx has installed and supported solutions as large as 10,000 seats for financial, insurance, healthcare, consumer products, and other companies dedicated to superior customer experiences. ICS.cx designs, installs, and supports CX solutions, driving customer engagement and encouraging agents through best-in-class AI, omnichannel, and automation solutions. CX consultants can sign up for the ICS Best-of-Breed program to access the industry's leading CX products and ICS Best-of-Breed Engineering Support.

