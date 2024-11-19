Anzeige
19.11.2024 20:02 Uhr
F9Analytics®: F9Analytics challenges AI with Analytic Transparency via Operations Research Portal

With applied mathematics, F9Analytics brings quantifiable trust and transparency to algorithmic pricing

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / F9Analytics is well aware of the trust factor that makes today's multifamily AI technologies and their claims seem too good to be true. In fact, we view their lack of transparency as the key fallacy behind their solutions.

Executive decision makers only need a cursory review of the reason Apple passed on its investment in OpenAI. The analysis led by 8 engineers made it clear - "Ultimately, our work underscores significant limitations in the ability of LLMs to perform genuine mathematical reasoning."

F9Analytics has warned companies of this intrinsic weakness; the difference between plausibly generated and logically identified solutions, with the latter being the bedrock of finance since the 15th century.

Today, building on our commitment to advance transparency and trust around our pricing solutions, we are releasing our Operations Research Portal for companies seeking a real-world application of competitive expiration management that improves absolute lease duration performance across a portfolio.

To learn more about our Operations Research portal and our competitive price management solutions, please contact F9Analytics at +1 (213) 444-1678, or visit the website at https://www.f9analytics.com.

About F9Analytics

At F9Analytics, our long-term vision to empower investors with superior pricing technologies that transform static operating paradigms into a dynamic model for performance has taken form. Our commitment to research and development in real estate price management has synthesized into the solutions we envisioned - ready to empower real estate companies with the necessary algorithms to competitively leverage price to generate excess returns - be it in commercial or multi-family residential.

Contacts

John J. Cona
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (213) 444-1678

SOURCE: F9Analytics®



