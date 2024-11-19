From Scholarships to Success: Stars of HARMAN's New Face of Tech on the Rise

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / HARMAN



At HARMAN, we're dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation. We also know - and have seen firsthand - how diversity accelerates progress and drives growth, yet women remain underrepresented in the tech industry. Through our global cause initiative, HARMAN Inspired, we're committed to breaking down barriers and empowering the next generation of women to pursue careers in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math).

Together with our longtime partners at the 1,000 Dreams Fund, HARMAN is helping support the aspirations of talented young women in STEAM fields. Since 2017, our "New Face of Tech" scholarship program has provided critical funding and mentorship to women at the start of their careers. To date, we've awarded over $150,000 to young women across the country, helping these emerging leaders take bold steps forward in their tech journeys. We're proud to share the stories of some of these inspiring scholarship recipients - women who are not only dreaming of transforming the tech landscape but are already making it happen. Meet these trailblazers and discover how fostering diverse talent today is creating a more inclusive tomorrow…

Ameek Bindra, a medical student at the Carle Illinois College of Medicine, has applied her background in data science and technology to research and projects focused on creating impactful solutions in healthcare.

The New Face of Tech scholarship gave Bruna Rocha, a mechanical engineering student at the University of Michigan, the resources and confidence to fully pursue her dream of a future career in engineering.

Thanks to the support of HARMAN and the 1,000 Dreams Fund, Daniela Beck graduated debt-free with a degree in Management Information Systems and International Business.

Kaylin Moss's passion for art - specifically photography, music, and creative writing - influenced her choice to study computer science and become a full-time web developer. Her New Face of Tech scholarship helped alleviate financial barriers, allowing her to graduate debt-free. Now, she creates web applications in the healthcare industry while also mentoring Black women and other underrepresented groups who are pursuing careers in tech.

Lisa Kasamba dreams of building a career that empowers others by creating opportunities for meaningful work and gainful employment. Winning the New Face of Tech scholarship provided her with resources that gave her the confidence to continue in her journey.

Lusangelis Ramos, a senior at Yale studying neuroscience and global health, dreams of making healthcare more accessible for women, migrants, and other marginalized groups as a future scientist and policymaker.

Do you have big dreams in tech, or know a STEAM student or innovator who is seeking funding for their education or research? Submit an application by sharing your career dreams for a chance to win a $1,500 grant to support your goals and a career coaching session with a HARMAN executive. Learn more and apply by November 22: https://1000dreamsfund.org/programs/new-face-of-tech-scholarship-program/

