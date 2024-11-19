Hawke's Bay, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2024) - Craggy Range Winery announces its 2023 Te Muna, Martinborough Sauvignon Blanc has earned a coveted spot in Wine Spectator's prestigious Top 100 Wines of 2024, marking another milestone in the winery's remarkable 26-year journey of excellence and further cementing the reputation of this exceptional wine.

This recognition from one of the world's most influential wine publications is particularly significant given Craggy Range Te Muna Sauvignon Blanc's consistent excellence, having achieved ten consecutive vintages scoring 90 points or higher from Wine Spectator. The annual Top 100 list, published since 1988, celebrates wines that demonstrate exceptional quality, value, and availability while embodying what the publication's editors call the "X-factor" - wines that generate particular excitement and passion.

"The inclusion of our Te Muna Sauvignon Blanc in Wine Spectator's Top 100 is a testament to our team's dedication to expressing the unique character of our Martinborough terroir," says newly appointed Executive Director, David Peabody. "Our Sauvignon Blanc showcases the remarkable complexity born from the unique, rugged terroir of our Te Muna Road Vineyard. The combination of stony soils and cool sunny days gives us the distinctive minerality, along with the brisk howling winds that thicken the grape skins, resulting in an unparalleled depth of flavour."

Founded in 1998 by Terry and Mary Peabody, Craggy Range has consistently demonstrated an innovative approach to viticulture and winemaking. The Te Muna Road Vineyard, the source of this acclaimed Sauvignon Blanc, was specifically chosen for its unique soil composition and cool climate, contributing to the wine's distinctive mineral character and exceptional aging potential. Te Muna Sauvignon Blanc is exceptionally food-friendly, with bright acidity, low residual sugar, and a more complex palate than typical New Zealand Sauvignon Blancs.

The winery's governance under a 1000-year family trust ensures a long-term perspective that influences every decision and instils a culture of stewardship. This latest accolade joins an impressive list of honours, including:

2014 Wine Enthusiast, New World Winery of the Year

Listed in the World's Best Vineyards Ranking (2019-2024)

Named on Drinks International's World's Most Admired Brands (2019-2024)

The Real Review's Winery of the Year - New Zealand (2023)

Global Winner, Great Wine Capitals - Best of Wine Tourism Awards (2025)

No 11 on the 2024 Wine Spectator Top 100 List - 2023 Te Muna Sauvignon Blanc

The selection for Wine Spectator's Top 100 underscores Craggy Range's dedication to excellence and innovation in winemaking, while maintaining a deep respect for their terroir and sustainable practices that will preserve their legacy for generations to come.





Craggy Range wine achieves rank of 11 in Wine Spectator's Top 100 wines of 2024.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11024/230451_46d3e0ef147428c6_001full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11024/230451_46d3e0ef147428c6_002full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11024/230451_46d3e0ef147428c6_003full.jpg

About Craggy Range Winery & Vineyards

Craggy Range is a family-owned winery nestled beneath the majestic Te Mata Peak in Hawke's Bay, New Zealand. Founded by Terry and Mary Peabody in 1998, their vision to create a world-class winery led them to the distinctive terroir and landscapes of New Zealand. Committed to safeguarding their legacy, the Peabodys established a 1,000-year trust, ensuring the winery's continuity for future generations to come.

Guided by a philosophy of quality, innovation, and stewardship, Craggy Range crafts iconic wines from its estate vineyards in Hawke's Bay and Martinborough. These vineyards, chosen for their exceptional soils and unique climates, yield wines of remarkable character and complexity. In 2022, Craggy Range achieved a milestone as the first New Zealand winery to join the prestigious Bordeaux Negotiant Network, La Place de Bordeaux, realising the founders' dream of standing among the world's elite estates.

