19.11.2024
Mizzle Partners with InFlux Technologies to Power DePIN Platform with Decentralized Cloud Infrastructure and Advanced Computing Resources

Finanznachrichten News

  • Partnership to provide decentralized computing resources, enhancing platform scalability, security and high availability for distributed services.

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / InFlux Technologies (Flux), a leading global decentralized technology company specializing in cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and decentralized cloud computing services, today announced a partnership with Mizzle, a pioneering decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) platform.

Under the partnership agreement, Flux will provide decentralized computing resources including CPU, GPU, storage and network capacity as required by Mizzle for its platform operations. This includes support for distributed applications and services, ensuring high availability, scalability and security. The agreement also includes monitoring and management of Mizzle's infrastructure to ensure optimal performance along with maintenance and upgrades of the infrastructure as needed. Mizzle will work toward an estimated spend of $500,000-plus per year post-launch, with an estimated launch of January 2025.

"This partnership represents a key step in our commitment to delivering decentralized computing solutions at scale. By supplying Mizzle with essential resources, we are ensuring the platform's ability to maintain high availability, scalability, and security. This agreement highlights the growing demand for decentralized infrastructure and demonstrates its practical applications in supporting distributed services," said InFlux Technologies CEO and Co-founder, Daniel Keller.

Mizzle is a hyper-efficient CI/CDwith no-code development operations which simplifies server management allowing teams to innovate and scale without operational hurdles. Its confidential computing experience carries unmatched security with TEEs, eBPF and decentralized cloud compute, keeping data and operations fully protected. Mizzle has advanced storage and benefits from decentralized cloud storage enhanced with zero knowledge proofs and fully homomorphic encryption. The company is quantum ready with edge computing, is IoT-ready and committed to green computing.

Flux ensures a minimum uptime of 99.99% of decentralized infrastructure services, barring any outages or maintenance windows and offers technical support to integrate and manage the compute resources. Flux offers data security and compliance and complies with all relevant data and security regulations, ensuring the infrastructure is designed to meet regulation standards.

"We are excited to partner with InFlux Technologies, taking a key step toward advancing decentralized cloud solutions. By combining Mizzle's technology with Flux's expertise, we will drive greater value for enterprises and governments worldwide. Together, we are shaping the future of decentralized applications and empowering innovation across the ecosystem.," said Founder of Mizzle Arjun Mishra.

About Mizzle

Mizzle is a DePIN platform designed to empower developers with no-code DevOps. We enable atomic and horizontal scaling of compute and storage, ensuring unparalleled flexibility and performance. Our platform combines advanced AI-driven infrastructure management with trusted execution environments (TEEs), leveraging eBPF technology for real-time protection and monitoring. We also incorporate state-of-the-art cryptographic techniques, including Fully Homomorphic Encryption and Zero-Knowledge Proofs, to guarantee maximum data privacy and security. As we move into the quantum era, with a strong commitment to Green computing (ESG), Mizzle is your trusted partner for scalable, secure, and efficient decentralized infrastructure.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.mizzle.io.

About InFlux Technologies

InFlux Technologies (Flux) is powering a decentralized Web3 cloud infrastructure composed of user-operated, scalable, and globally distributed computational nodes. Flux provides the critical, high-availability infrastructure for the New Internet. The Flux service offers a fully decentralized alternative to some of the world's largest cloud infrastructure providers while offering competitive pricing. Flux is committed to developing disruptive solutions that empower individuals and businesses in the blockchain industry, emerging technologies like AI, and the broader technology space worldwide.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.runonflux.com.

PR Contact:
ZEX PR WIRE
info@zexprwire.com

SOURCE: Mizzle



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
