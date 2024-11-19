Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2024) - Digital Silk, a full-service digital agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites and digital marketing campaigns, secures a 50% increase in organic traffic for Modula, a leader in automated storage and retrieval solutions manufacturing.





Modula struggled with lack of online visibility, lead generation and conversion. The company needed to enhance their online presence, attract more qualified leads, and convert those leads into loyal customers, so they implemented a comprehensive marketing strategy with the focus on PPC, SEO and social media.

The Solution:

Digital Silk addressed these challenges through a comprehensive marketing strategy designed to both attract and convert customers:

Market Analysis : A thorough competitive analysis of the U.S. automated storage and retrieval system market allowed Digital Silk to identify the best keywords for paid search campaigns based on search intent and difficulty.

: A thorough competitive analysis of the U.S. automated storage and retrieval system market allowed Digital Silk to identify the best keywords for paid search campaigns based on search intent and difficulty. SEO & Content Creation : Digital Silk developed and executed an SEO strategy that enhanced the company's content, optimized for relevant keywords, and focused on increasing both visibility and domain ranking.

: Digital Silk developed and executed an SEO strategy that enhanced the company's content, optimized for relevant keywords, and focused on increasing both visibility and domain ranking. Audience Reach : With tailored content across social media platforms and PPC channels, Digital Silk reached the right audience based on industry, job positions, and geography, ensuring that Modula's message resonated with the most relevant prospects.

: With tailored content across social media platforms and PPC channels, Digital Silk reached the right audience based on industry, job positions, and geography, ensuring that Modula's message resonated with the most relevant prospects. Retargeting Campaigns: To maximize lead conversions, Digital Silk created a retargeting campaign aimed at the most promising prospects, focusing on key vertical and horizontal automated warehouse solutions.

Key Achievements:

50% Increase in Organic Search Traffic : From July to October 2024, Modula saw a 50% increase in organic search traffic compared to the same period in 2023.

: From July to October 2024, Modula saw a 50% increase in organic search traffic compared to the same period in 2023. 1,025% Growth in Organic Traffic : Over the course of 18 months, Digital Silk's continuous marketing efforts delivered a staggering 1,025% growth in Modula's organic traffic, driving more qualified prospects to the site.

: Over the course of 18 months, Digital Silk's continuous marketing efforts delivered a staggering 1,025% growth in Modula's organic traffic, driving more qualified prospects to the site. SEO Success: Achieved a YoY 50% increase in organic search traffic, YoY 50% increase in users acquired from organic search and a 45% increase in total organic search conversions + a 34% increase in non-brand organic search conversions, over a three-month period from July to August 2024.

Achieved a YoY 50% increase in organic search traffic, YoY 50% increase in users acquired from organic search and a 45% increase in total organic search conversions + a 34% increase in non-brand organic search conversions, over a three-month period from July to August 2024. CPA reduced by 29.23% , while conversions increased by 37.35% and conversion rates surged by 106.19%. Digital Silk's continuous A/B testing and keyword optimization strategies played a key role in improving these results.

, while conversions increased by 37.35% and conversion rates surged by 106.19%. Digital Silk's continuous A/B testing and keyword optimization strategies played a key role in improving these results. CTR Increased by +75.19% : Digital Silk refined the keyword targeting to focus on high-intent terms, ensuring Modula reaches the right audiences more effectively.

: Digital Silk refined the keyword targeting to focus on high-intent terms, ensuring Modula reaches the right audiences more effectively. Conversion Rate Increased by +106.19%: Digital Silk continuously optimized landing pages and layouts to create the most efficient experience for users to request a quote.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with Modula to deliver such impressive results," said Veselin Radosavac, Digital Strategy Expert at Digital Silk. "Through a combination of data-driven strategies, creative content, and continuous optimization, we were able to significantly enhance their digital presence, attract high-quality leads, and ultimately increase their conversion rates. This success is a testament to the power of a well-executed digital marketing strategy in today's competitive market."

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is a full-service digital agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk delivers industry-leading digital experiences through strategic branding and cutting-edge web design to drive more conversions and digital marketing services to boost awareness and engagement.

