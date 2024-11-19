Trans Astronautica Corporation: TransAstra Appoints Space Industry Veteran Peter Garretson to Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / To support TransAstra's growing portfolio of space and defense business, TransAstra has added Peter Garretson to its Board of Directors. With a distinguished background in space policy, national security, strategic planning, and innovation, Pete brings a wealth of expertise and insight to support TransAstra's vision and business.

Garretson - a recognized leader in the aerospace and defense community, an early Space Force advocate, and former strategy advisor to AFRL Space Vehicles Directorate - has long advocated for U.S. space leadership for economic and national security advantage. Garretson was drawn to TransAstra's unique approach, noting, "What excites me about TransAstra is that TransAstra is attempting to go after the really big challenges in our lifetime and at the same time build on a real revenue stream."

Joel Sercel, CEO of TransAstra, expressed the company's enthusiasm for Garretson's appointment: "We're thrilled to welcome Pete to our Board of Directors. His vision for the future of space aligns perfectly with our goals at TransAstra. As demonstrated in his books, Scramble for the Skies and The Next Space Race, Pete understands the importance of not only innovating for the future but also creating real solutions that make a difference today, especially in the area of national security."

Alex Pilmer, TransAstra's Chief Business Officer and General Counsel, explained that "with the expansion of our defense and national security business, it became clear that TransAstra's board needed to grow in the area of defense and security. Pete's background and experience are perfectly suited to meet the company's expanding needs in these areas."

TransAstra's projects include its Sutter Technology - which detects elusive objects in space other systems can't see - and its Capture Bag, a unique structure that can constrain and move uncooperative space objects such as orbital debris. TransAstra aims to transform space resource acquisition and debris management, furthering the possibilities of space as an accessible and profitable frontier for all of humanity. Garretson's addition to the board will open up broader opportunities for TransAstra to work with the DoD and Intelligence Community.

TransAstra is a space infrastructure and logistics company on a mission to make space access affordable and sustainable. From asteroid mining to orbital debris mitigation, TransAstra is creating breakthrough solutions that will help unlock the solar system's vast resources. For more information, visit www.transastra.com.

