Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 19 novembre/November 2024) - Cypher Metaverse Inc. announces that it has entered into a settlement agreement dated November 14, 2024 in which it terminates its agreement with Agapi Luxury Brands Inc. that contemplated a business combination of the two companies.

Trading will resume on November 20, 2024.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. annonce avoir conclu un accord de règlement daté du 14 novembre 2024 dans lequel elle met fin à son accord avec Agapi Luxury Brands Inc. qui envisageait un regroupement d'entreprises des deux sociétés.

Les échanges reprendront le 20 novembre 2024.

Issuer/Emetteur: Cypher Metaverse Inc. Symbol/Symbole: CODE Effective Date/Date effective: le 20 NOV 2024

