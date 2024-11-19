Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.11.2024
Solarbetriebenes Krypto-Mining: Die Strategie, die diese Aktie um 75?% steigen ließ!!
19.11.2024 22:07 Uhr
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc: Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Citi's 2024 Global Healthcare Conference

Finanznachrichten News

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the Company will participate in Citi's 2024 Global Healthcare Conference. Company management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 7:15 a.m. PT / 10:15 a.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. GMT.

An audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at https://investor.jazzpharma.com/investors/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for 30 days.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharma company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases - often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines, including leading therapies for sleep disorders and epilepsy, and a growing portfolio of cancer treatments. Our patient-focused and science-driven approach powers pioneering research and development advancements across our robust pipeline of innovative therapeutics in oncology and neuroscience. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with research and development laboratories, manufacturing facilities and employees in multiple countries committed to serving patients worldwide. Please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.

Contacts:

Investors:
Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D.
Vice President, Head, Investor Relations
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
InvestorInfo@jazzpharma.com
Ireland +353 1 634 3211
U.S. +1 650 496 2717

Media:
Kristin Bhavnani
Head of Global Corporate Communications
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
CorporateAffairsMediaInfo@jazzpharma.com
Ireland +353 1 637 2141
U.S. +1 215 867 4948

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/272253/Jazz_Pharmaceuticals_New_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jazz-pharmaceuticals-to-participate-in-citis-2024-global-healthcare-conference-302310548.html

