ECM PCB Stator Tech: ECM Earns 2025 CES Innovation Award For PrintStator Motor CAD SaaS

ECM received distinction for its PrintStator software that enables any innovator to devise and commercialize premium performance, PCB Stator electric machines.

US Electric motor design software firm ECM PCB Stator Tech was announced a CES Innovation Awards Honoree in the Sustainability and Energy Power category for its PrintStator software-as-a-service platform.

The distinction comes ahead of ECM's CES 2025 participation in Las Vegas, where innovators can demo PrintStator at the company's exhibit: LVCC, North Hall - 8453 .

As company, ECM pairs patented printed-circuit-board (PCB Stator) technology to advanced Motor CAD. The combination enables engineers to optimize electric motors that are smaller, quieter, and more energy efficient.

Those wishing to leverage ECM's innovation can do so in two primary ways:

By obtaining a PrintStator SaaS license ; and

Through the company's PCB Stator Motor Evaluation Kit program

Hosted by the Consumer Technology Association, the CES Innovation Awards recognize outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. The 2025 CES award distinction is ECM's second, after earning top honors for PrintStator SaaS (and its incorporated printed circuit board stator solutions) in 2024.

Adoption of PCB Stator technology offers numerous design, production, and bottom-line benefits to companies and innovators that use electric motors in their products and systems.

Those advantages are evident across four categories.



Competitive Edge

PrintStator SaaS extends a competitive advantage to electric motor producers and users.

By incorporating PCB Stator innovation that replaces bulky copper windings with an ultra-thin disc, PrintStator designed motors are:

Up to 70% lighter than conventional options

Achieve efficiencies greater than 90%

Require just 20% of the raw materials (notably copper); and

Are acoustically quieter-by up to 30 dB

PrintStator extends these competitive advantages by allowing users to design electric motors to precise performance and dimensional specs with a rapid design to production cycle-weeks to months, not months to years. Sustainability & Regulatory Compliance

PrintStator Motor CAD and PCB Stator technology offer businesses a cost-effective solution for sustainability and regulatory compliance. That includes designing systems to meet IE4 and IE5 standards and U.S. and EU minimum energy performance requirements. Vertical Integration

As a SaaS offering, PrintStator allows any innovator-from SME entrepreneur to big-company engineer-to become a PCB Stator electric motor designer and manufacturer. PrintStator users can leverage ECM's global PCB production partner network to enable immediate prototyping, rapid time-to-market, and greater supply-chain control through vertical integration. Scalability

By pairing PCB Stator electric motor innovation to PrintStator SaaS, ECM creates the opportunity to extend the performance and sustainability benefits of this technology at scale.

About ECM

ECM PCB Stator Tech is an electric motor design software and technology company headquartered in the U.S. ECM pairs advanced Motor CAD and patented PCB Stator-printed circuit board-technology to create next generation machines for multiple applications.

ECM's award-winning PrintStator software powers the design, manufacture, and integration of PCB Stator motors that are lighter, quieter, and more compact and energy efficient. ECM designed motors achieve efficiencies in excess of 90%, while requiring just 20% of the raw materials to produce.

ECM has collaborated with multiple organizations to create optimized motor solutions across a variety of verticals. Those span HVAC, E-Mobility, Medical, Robotics, Aerospace, Haptics, Simulated Inertia, Renewable Energy, Aerospace, and Consumer Electronics.

ECM's design partners include aerospace and defense innovator L3 Harris , global electronics manufacturer Celestica , marine and rail component leader B. Hepworth , global engineering and manufacturing services firm East West Manufacturing , and consumer electronics startup Nodo Film Systems .

ECM is a 2024 CES Innovation Awards Honoree and winner of four International SaaS Awards - including SaaS Solution of The Year, Best SaaS Product for CSR, Sustainability and ESG, and Best SaaS Product for Engineering Management, PLM Or CAD. ECM's PrintStator software is also a winner of the Automate Innovation Awards , Machine Design IDEA Awards , and Design World LEAP Awards.

ECM has offices in Boston (MA), Bozeman (MT), and a business development representative in Europe .

You can learn more about ECM's PCB Stator solutions and PrintStator Motor CAD platform at www.pcbstator.com and in these videos: "How Does a PCB Stator Work? and "Designing Sustainable Electric Motors."

