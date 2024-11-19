First Nordic Metals: Well Financed for Gold Exploration at 3 Projects in Sweden and Finland
© 2024 Swiss Resource Capital
First Nordic Metals: Well Financed for Gold Exploration at 3 Projects in Sweden and Finland
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|22:46
|First Nordic Metals: Well Financed for Gold Exploration at 3 Projects in Sweden and Finland
|First Nordic Metals: Well Financed for Gold Exploration at 3 Projects in Sweden and Finland
► Artikel lesen
|31.10.
|XFRA HEG0: WIEDERAUFNAHME/RESUMPTION
|FOLGENDE(S) INSTRUMENT(E) WIRD/ WERDEN WIEDER IN DEN HANDEL AUFGENOMMEN MIT FOLGENDEM TRADING SCHEDULE.THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ARE RESUMED TRADING WITH FOLLOWING TRADING SCHEDULE:INSTRUMENT NAME...
► Artikel lesen
|31.10.
|First Nordic Metals Corp: First Nordic Metals resuming at the open
|31.10.
|First Nordic Metals meldet "Bought-Deal"-Privatplatzierung von Einheiten in Höhe von 10 Mio. $
|/ NICHT ZUR WEITERGABE AN US-NACHRICHTENDIENSTE ODER ZUR VERBREITUNG IN DEN VEREINIGTEN STAATEN BESTIMMT /
Vancouver, BC, Kanada - 30. Oktober 2024 / IRW-Press / First Nordic Metals...
► Artikel lesen
|30.10.
|First Nordic Metals Corp: First Nordic arranges $10-million private placement
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|FIRST NORDIC METALS CORP
|0,195
|-4,41 %