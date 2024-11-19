Condominium Associates, Precedent Hospitality & Moore Property Management Services Join Movement to Shine a Spotlight on Fraud

International Fraud Awareness Week Kicks Off Nov. 17, 2024, Worldwide

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Last year, there was $3.1 billion lost to fraud. Those were the total losses calculated in Occupational Fraud 2024: A Report to the Nations, the latest report from the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), which analyzed 1,921 occupational fraud cases.

The seriousness of the global fraud problem is why Condominium Associates and Precedent Hospitality announced that it will be participating in International Fraud Awareness Week Nov. 17-23, 2024, as an official supporter to promote anti-fraud awareness and education. The movement, known commonly as Fraud Week, champions the need to proactively fight fraud and help safeguard business and investments from the growing fraud problem.

Condominium Associates and Precedent Hospitality join hundreds of organizations that have partnered with the ACFE, the world's largest anti-fraud organization and premier provider of anti-fraud training and education, for the yearly Fraud Week campaign.

During Fraud Week, official supporters will engage in various activities, including hosting fraud awareness training for employees and/or the community, conducting employee surveys to assess levels of fraud awareness within their organization, posting articles on company websites and in newsletters and teaming up with local media to highlight the problem of fraud.

ACFE President John Gill, J.D., CFE, said that the support of organizations around the world helps make Fraud Week an effective tool in raising anti-fraud awareness.

"Fraud is an issue that unfortunately affects people from all walks of life around the world and it takes many forms," said Gill. "Whether it's a trusted employee stealing from a small business or organized rings of fraudsters targeting seniors in our community, most people know someone who's been victimized by fraud. That's why it's so important for organizations to join in this fight together to raise awareness during this week. It is a serious problem that requires a proactive approach toward preventing it, and educating people is the first step."

For more information about increasing awareness and reducing the risk of fraud during International Fraud Awareness Week, visit FraudWeek.com.

CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATES began managing condominium and homeowner associations in the Tampa Bay area in 1982 and presently has offices in Pasco, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. Condominium Associates is a full-service association management company providing services in the areas of facilities management, financial management and administration.

PRECEDENT HOSPITALITY AND PROPERTY MANAGEMENT is a full service property management company with a primary focus on providing personalized service to high-end properties and communities.

About the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners

Based in Austin, Texas, the ACFE is the world's largest anti-fraud organization and premier provider of anti-fraud training and education. Together with more than 90,000 members, the ACFE is reducing business fraud worldwide and inspiring public confidence in the integrity and objectivity within the profession. For more information, visit ACFE.com.

