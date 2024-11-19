Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2024) - Members of The Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing Canada (SABEW Canada) joined TMX Group to close the market in celebration of excellence in Canadian business journalism, and the important contribution that informed, unbiased business journalism makes to Canada's markets.





A group of Canadian journalists launched SABEW Canada, the first international chapter of the U.S.-based Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing, in 2014. It now has more than 250 members, among them reporters and editors from The Globe and Mail, Bloomberg, Financial Post, The Canadian Press, The Toronto Star, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, The Logic, MoneySense and more. SABEW Canada's mission is to define and inspire excellence in business journalism, including by hosting educational events, training sessions and networking events where business journalists can make new connections and be part of a community of colleagues and friends. SABEW Canada also hosts its prestigious annual Best in Business Awards competition.

