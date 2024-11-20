Elegoo Launches "ELEGOO With Her" Program at Formnext 2024, Empowering More Women into 3D Printing

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elegoo , a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, launches its first women empowerment program, " ELEGOO With Her ," at Formnext 2024, aiming to equip more women and girls with 3D printing skills. The initiative kicks off with a dress debut and a roundtable featuring prominent female designers and creators, including renowned FashionTech designer and engineer Anouk Wipprecht . Joined by partners Chitubox and Kexcelled, Elegoo and the panelists address the growing presence of women in 3D printing and discuss ways to foster a more inclusive community.

"Through our extensive interactions with customers and partners, we've seen a growing number of women and girls entering 3D printing for personal hobbies, creative projects, or business, which is something that's truly inspiring to us," says Coco Lee, Brand Director of Elegoo. "With our partners, we aim to sustain this momentum, showcase women leaders, and build a supportive community where women can find guidance from their role models. By combining the power of role models with our in-kind support, we can help more women and girls achieve their goals through 3D printing."

Robotic open-source Scale Dress live model show

A key highlight of Elegoo's women empowerment program launch is the live model show featuring the Scale Dress by Anouk Wipprecht on November 19. The dress, designed for the FashionTech field, combines 3D printed mechanical parts created with the Elegoo Neptune 4 series 3D printers. Equipped with servo motors, the dress features moving elements and offers a modular, open-source design for those interested in creating their own robotic fashion. According to Wipprecht, the servo-arms can be interchanged to hold anything from 3D printed parts to feathers, solving the major challenge of connecting electronics to fabric.

"This project is an modular system that can be printed by anyone," says Wipperecht. "It is an affordable way to get into the FashionTech or Wearable Robotics field without spending all your savings on a new hobby or work-direction. These machines range between $190 (smallest, Elegoo Neptune 4) and $390 (biggest, Elegoo Neptune 4 Max) so these are easy machines with to start to explore the wonderful world of 3D modeling and 3D printing."

Wipperecht has open-sourced the design on her Instructables page with Elegoo, providing a step-by-step guide on how to create a robotic dress with moving parts based on the servo holders.

ELEGOO With Her: women empowerment program

Elegoo hosts a women's roundtable at 16:00 on November 19 at Formnext, featuring Anouk Wipprecht , Batoul al-Rashdan , Brigitte Kock , and Linette Manuel , all leading female designers and FashionTech educators in the 3D printing field. At the end of the roundtable, Elegoo launches its first women's empowerment program, ELEGOO With Her, aimed at fostering a community to equip more women and girls with the power of 3D printing.

From November 19, 2024, to February 5, 2025, Elegoo will begin recruiting 30 women and girls to join its empowerment program. Selected participants will receive 3D printers, software support, and mentorship from women leaders in the 3D printing field, including the four panelists from the women's roundtable. The program includes two months of online courses and workshops, with an opportunity to showcase their work in April through various channels.

For more infomation, please visit the ELEGOO With Her page and follow Elegoo's social media platforms, including Facebook , Instagram , X (Twitter) , YouTube , TikTok , Discord and Reddit .

Date:November 19-22, 2024

Venue: Messe Frankfurt Exhibition Center

Booth: Hall 12.1-F01

About Elegoo

Founded in 2015, Elegoo is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 90 countries and regions. In 2023, the company's total sales revenue reached approximately 200 million USD, with close to 700 employees and nearly 30,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, Elegoo provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2560425/Elegoo_launches_ELEGOO_With_Her_program_Formnext_2024_empowering_women.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2560426/Anouk_Wipprecht_robotic_open_source_Scale_Dress.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2562396/Elegoo_women_roundtable.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2461229/5032603/ELEGOO__1_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elegoo-launches-elegoo-with-her-program-at-formnext-2024-empowering-more-women-into-3d-printing-302310684.html