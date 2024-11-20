Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today issued its financial results for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year ended August 31, 2024. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 8.31.24 8.31.23 8.31.24 8.31.23 Professional fees - Caldwell 19,157 21,934 74,669 77,102 Professional fees - IQTalent1 2,894 3,924 11,643 19,831 Consolidated professional fees 22,051 25,858 86,312 96,933 Direct expense reimbursements 182 295 839 868 Revenues 22,233 26,153 87,151 97,801 Cost of sales 17,522 20,394 68,620 80,712 Reimbursed direct expenses 182 295 839 868 Gross profit 4,529 5,464 17,692 16,221 Selling, general and administrative expenses2 4,458 4,235 18,612 19,218 Restructuring (income) expenses3 - 8,061 (7,979 ) 10,591 Acquisition-related expenses4 - - - 879 Operating profit (loss) 71 (6,832 ) 7,059 (14,467 ) Finance expenses (income) 278 596 810 (531 ) Earnings (loss) before tax (207 ) (7,428 ) 6,249 (13,936 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 264 (923 ) 2,061 (2,633 ) Net earnings (loss) after tax (471 ) (6,505 ) 4,188 (11,303 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share ($0.016 ) ($0.248 ) $0.142 ($0.432 )

Professional fees of IQTalent are presented net of elimination of intercompany revenue. Selling, general and administrative expenses include an expense of $124 related to share-based compensation as a result of share price increase in the current quarter, compared to a benefit of $43 in the same quarter last year. Restructuring income of $7,979 in the first half of the current year includes separation expense of $1,089 for management staff reductions at IQTalent, more than offset by a net gain on lease termination of $9,068 as IQTalent negotiated a termination of its Nashville leased facility resulting in a recovery of lease impairment charges expensed in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Restructuring expenses of $2,530 in the first quarter of the prior year include $2,264 of separation expense for staff reductions at IQTalent and $266 in onerous lease costs at Caldwell for the sublease of our San Francisco office as a result of our transition to a remote work environment. Acquisition-related expenses consist of transaction fees and IQTalent purchase price structured as compensation expense, which were fully expensed as at 12/31/22.

"Fiscal 2024 was marked by economic and market uncertainty contributing to an ongoing suppression of hiring demand that kept search volumes per partner notably below our 10-year historical average," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "Despite these challenges, Caldwell remained profitable, and we are pleased to report IQTalent's return to operating profitability in the fourth quarter."

"Caldwell's professional fees for the fourth quarter were $19.2 million. This was weaker than anticipated after the strength seen in our third quarter, as new search volumes declined notably during July and August. Despite this, Caldwell remained back-half revenue weighted, with professional fees in the second half of the year representing a 30.8% increase over the first half. Caldwell's full-year professional fees were relatively flat at $74.7 million. IQTalent's professional fees for the fourth quarter were $2.9 million, which continues the stable performance seen throughout the year. While results in both segments reflect broader economic uncertainties, we are seeing an increase in new search volumes in our first quarter ending November 30, 2024 and expect to deliver marked improvement over our fourth quarter ended August 31, 2024 and last year's first quarter ended November 30, 2023."

Beck continued: "With the US election behind us and expectations of increased economic clarity, we are optimistic that improved hiring demand will follow. With an all-time high partner count and a cohort of new principals, combined with our continuing efforts to integrate evolving technology into our processes, we remain well positioned for the market recovery."

With a view towards maximizing investor returns, the Board of Directors today also declared the reinstatement of a quarterly dividend, with a payment of 0.25 cents per Common Share payable to holders of Common Shares of record on December 2, 2024, and to be paid on December 20, 2024.

The Board of Directors has also announced its intention to pursue a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") to purchase for cancellation a portion of its public float of common shares, subject to approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "will," "likely," "estimates," "potential," "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements.

We are subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, the impact of pandemic diseases, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to our partners taking our clients with them to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies; risks related to deposit-taking institutions; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in talent acquisition; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; reliance on software that we license from third parties; reliance on third-party contractors for talent acquisition support; the classification of third-party labour as contractors versus employee relationships; our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses; volatility of the market price and trading volume of our common shares; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; the impact on profitability from marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Shreya Lathia, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

slathia@caldwell.com

+1 (416) 934-2241

Media:

Caroline Lomot, Vice President of Marketing

clomot@caldwell.com

+1 (516) 830-3535

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in $000s Canadian) As at As at August 31 August 31 2024 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 19,634 22,053 Accounts receivable 12,664 12,886 Income taxes receivable 177 197 Unbilled revenue 5,859 8,237 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,327 2,712 40,661 46,085 Non-current assets Prepaid expenses and other assets 276 593 Investments 1,682 2,039 Advances 904 811 Deferred income taxes 6,851 8,676 Property and equipment 1,698 1,779 Right-of-use assets 5,406 13,305 Intangible assets 88 142 Goodwill 11,186 11,214 Total assets 68,752 84,644 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable 3,409 3,181 Compensation payable 26,023 28,384 Other liabilities - 687 Lease liability 1,644 2,788 31,076 35,040 Non-current liabilities Compensation payable 692 1,948 Other liabilities - 921 Lease liability 4,858 19,011 36,626 56,920 Equity attributable to owners of the Company Share capital 15,392 15,392 Contributed surplus 15,541 15,282 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,802 1,847 Deficit (609 ) (4,797 ) Total equity 32,126 27,724 Total liabilities and equity 68,752 84,644

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

Twelve months ended August 31, (in $000s Canadian, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Revenues Professional fees 86,312 96,933 Direct expense reimbursements 839 868 87,151 97,801 Cost of sales expenses Cost of sales 68,620 80,712 Reimbursed direct expenses 839 868 69,459 81,580 Gross profit 17,692 16,221 Selling, general and administrative 18,612 19,218 Restructuring and other (income) expense (7,979 ) 10,591 Acquisition-related expenses - 879 10,633 30,688 Operating profit (loss) 7,059 (14,467 ) Finance expenses (income) Interest expense on lease liability 715 898 Investment income (133 ) (1,635 ) Foreign exchange loss 228 206 Earnings (loss) before income tax 6,249 (13,936 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 2,061 (2,633 ) Net earnings (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company 4,188 (11,303 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 0.142 $ (0.432 ) Diluted $ 0.141 $ (0.432 ) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS (in $000s Canadian) Twelve months ended August 31, 2024 2023 Net earnings (loss) for the period 4,188 (11,303 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings Gain on marketable securities 35 44 Cumulative translation adjustment (80 ) 843 Comprehensive earnings (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company 4,143 (10,416 )

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(in $000s Canadian) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Cumulative Gain on Retained Earnings/ Contributed Translation Marketable Total (Deficit) Share Capital Surplus Adjustment Securities Equity Balance - August 31, 2022 6,506 12,554 15,045 1,043 (83 ) 35,065 Net loss for the year ended August 31, 2023 (11,303 ) - - - - (11,303 ) Share issuance in the year - 2,838 - - - 2,838 Share-based payment expense - - 237 - - 237 Gain on marketable securities available for sale - - - - 44 44 Change in cumulative translation adjustment - - - 843 - 843 Balance - August 31, 2023 (4,797 ) 15,392 15,282 1,886 (39 ) 27,724 Net earnings for the year ended August 31, 2024 4,188 - - - - 4,188 Share-based payment expense - - 259 - - 259 Gain on marketable securities available for sale - - - - 35 35 Change in cumulative translation adjustment - - - (80 ) - (80 ) Balance - August 31, 2024 (609 ) 15,392 15,541 1,806 (4 ) 32,126

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(in $000s Canadian) Twelve months ended August 31, 2024 2023 Cash flow provided by (used in) Operating activities Net earnings (loss) for the period 4,188 (11,303 ) Add (deduct) items not affecting cash Depreciation of property and equipment 428 450 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 1,586 2,168 Amortization of intangible assets 55 54 Amortization of advances 643 699 Interest expense on lease liabilities 715 898 Share based payment expense 259 237 (Gain) loss on unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans (34 ) 25 Gain related to equity securities obtained through search activities (28 ) - Net losses (gain) related to equity accounted associate 412 (1,323 ) Right-of-use asset impairment and disposal - 6,750 Net gain on lease modification (7,741 ) - Changes in working capital 749 (9,878 ) Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities 1,232 (11,223 ) Investing activities Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - (2,494 ) Purchase of property and equipment (460 ) (167 ) Payment of advances (1,210 ) (1,200 ) Repayment of advances - 211 Sale of marketable securities 68 54 Purchase of marketable securities (64 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (1,666 ) (3,596 ) Financing activities Payment of lease liabilities (1,930 ) (2,222 ) Sublease payments received 16 48 Issuance of shares net of direct expenses - 2,838 Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities (1,914 ) 664 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (71 ) 540 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,419 ) (13,615 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 22,053 35,668 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 19,634 22,053

