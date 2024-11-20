Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Solarbetriebenes Krypto-Mining: Die Strategie, die diese Aktie um 75?% steigen ließ!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A118MD | ISIN: CA12913L2030 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
20.11.2024 00:50 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today issued its financial results for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year ended August 31, 2024. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

8.31.24

8.31.23

8.31.24

8.31.23

Professional fees - Caldwell

19,157

21,934

74,669

77,102

Professional fees - IQTalent1

2,894

3,924

11,643

19,831

Consolidated professional fees

22,051

25,858

86,312

96,933

Direct expense reimbursements

182

295

839

868

Revenues

22,233

26,153

87,151

97,801

Cost of sales

17,522

20,394

68,620

80,712

Reimbursed direct expenses

182

295

839

868

Gross profit

4,529

5,464

17,692

16,221

Selling, general and administrative expenses2

4,458

4,235

18,612

19,218

Restructuring (income) expenses3

-

8,061

(7,979

)

10,591

Acquisition-related expenses4

-

-

-

879

Operating profit (loss)

71

(6,832

)

7,059

(14,467

)

Finance expenses (income)

278

596

810

(531

)

Earnings (loss) before tax

(207

)

(7,428

)

6,249

(13,936

)

Income tax expense (recovery)

264

(923

)

2,061

(2,633

)

Net earnings (loss) after tax

(471

)

(6,505

)

4,188

(11,303

)

Basic earnings (loss) per share

($0.016

)

($0.248

)

$0.142

($0.432

)

  1. Professional fees of IQTalent are presented net of elimination of intercompany revenue.

  2. Selling, general and administrative expenses include an expense of $124 related to share-based compensation as a result of share price increase in the current quarter, compared to a benefit of $43 in the same quarter last year.

  3. Restructuring income of $7,979 in the first half of the current year includes separation expense of $1,089 for management staff reductions at IQTalent, more than offset by a net gain on lease termination of $9,068 as IQTalent negotiated a termination of its Nashville leased facility resulting in a recovery of lease impairment charges expensed in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Restructuring expenses of $2,530 in the first quarter of the prior year include $2,264 of separation expense for staff reductions at IQTalent and $266 in onerous lease costs at Caldwell for the sublease of our San Francisco office as a result of our transition to a remote work environment.

  4. Acquisition-related expenses consist of transaction fees and IQTalent purchase price structured as compensation expense, which were fully expensed as at 12/31/22.

"Fiscal 2024 was marked by economic and market uncertainty contributing to an ongoing suppression of hiring demand that kept search volumes per partner notably below our 10-year historical average," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "Despite these challenges, Caldwell remained profitable, and we are pleased to report IQTalent's return to operating profitability in the fourth quarter."

"Caldwell's professional fees for the fourth quarter were $19.2 million. This was weaker than anticipated after the strength seen in our third quarter, as new search volumes declined notably during July and August. Despite this, Caldwell remained back-half revenue weighted, with professional fees in the second half of the year representing a 30.8% increase over the first half. Caldwell's full-year professional fees were relatively flat at $74.7 million. IQTalent's professional fees for the fourth quarter were $2.9 million, which continues the stable performance seen throughout the year. While results in both segments reflect broader economic uncertainties, we are seeing an increase in new search volumes in our first quarter ending November 30, 2024 and expect to deliver marked improvement over our fourth quarter ended August 31, 2024 and last year's first quarter ended November 30, 2023."

Beck continued: "With the US election behind us and expectations of increased economic clarity, we are optimistic that improved hiring demand will follow. With an all-time high partner count and a cohort of new principals, combined with our continuing efforts to integrate evolving technology into our processes, we remain well positioned for the market recovery."

With a view towards maximizing investor returns, the Board of Directors today also declared the reinstatement of a quarterly dividend, with a payment of 0.25 cents per Common Share payable to holders of Common Shares of record on December 2, 2024, and to be paid on December 20, 2024.

The Board of Directors has also announced its intention to pursue a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") to purchase for cancellation a portion of its public float of common shares, subject to approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "will," "likely," "estimates," "potential," "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements.

We are subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, the impact of pandemic diseases, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to our partners taking our clients with them to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies; risks related to deposit-taking institutions; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in talent acquisition; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; reliance on software that we license from third parties; reliance on third-party contractors for talent acquisition support; the classification of third-party labour as contractors versus employee relationships; our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses; volatility of the market price and trading volume of our common shares; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; the impact on profitability from marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Shreya Lathia, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
slathia@caldwell.com
+1 (416) 934-2241

Media:
Caroline Lomot, Vice President of Marketing
clomot@caldwell.com
+1 (516) 830-3535

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in $000s Canadian)

As at

As at

August 31

August 31

2024

2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

19,634

22,053

Accounts receivable

12,664

12,886

Income taxes receivable

177

197

Unbilled revenue

5,859

8,237

Prepaid expenses and other assets

2,327

2,712

40,661

46,085

Non-current assets

Prepaid expenses and other assets

276

593

Investments

1,682

2,039

Advances

904

811

Deferred income taxes

6,851

8,676

Property and equipment

1,698

1,779

Right-of-use assets

5,406

13,305

Intangible assets

88

142

Goodwill

11,186

11,214

Total assets

68,752

84,644

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

3,409

3,181

Compensation payable

26,023

28,384

Other liabilities

-

687

Lease liability

1,644

2,788

31,076

35,040

Non-current liabilities

Compensation payable

692

1,948

Other liabilities

-

921

Lease liability

4,858

19,011

36,626

56,920

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

15,392

15,392

Contributed surplus

15,541

15,282

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,802

1,847

Deficit

(609

)

(4,797

)

Total equity

32,126

27,724

Total liabilities and equity

68,752

84,644

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

Twelve months ended

August 31,

(in $000s Canadian, except per share amounts)

2024

2023

Revenues

Professional fees

86,312

96,933

Direct expense reimbursements

839

868

87,151

97,801

Cost of sales expenses

Cost of sales

68,620

80,712

Reimbursed direct expenses

839

868

69,459

81,580

Gross profit

17,692

16,221

Selling, general and administrative

18,612

19,218

Restructuring and other (income) expense

(7,979

)

10,591

Acquisition-related expenses

-

879

10,633

30,688

Operating profit (loss)

7,059

(14,467

)

Finance expenses (income)

Interest expense on lease liability

715

898

Investment income

(133

)

(1,635

)

Foreign exchange loss

228

206

Earnings (loss) before income tax

6,249

(13,936

)

Income tax expense (recovery)

2,061

(2,633

)

Net earnings (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company

4,188

(11,303

)

Earnings (loss) per share

Basic

$

0.142

$

(0.432

)

Diluted

$

0.141

$

(0.432

)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS

(in $000s Canadian)

Twelve months ended

August 31,

2024

2023

Net earnings (loss) for the period

4,188

(11,303

)

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings

Gain on marketable securities

35

44

Cumulative translation adjustment

(80

)

843

Comprehensive earnings (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company

4,143

(10,416

)

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(in $000s Canadian)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive

Income (Loss)

Cumulative

Gain on

Retained Earnings/

Contributed

Translation

Marketable

Total

(Deficit)

Share Capital

Surplus

Adjustment

Securities

Equity

Balance - August 31, 2022

6,506

12,554

15,045

1,043

(83

)

35,065

Net loss for the year ended August 31, 2023

(11,303

)

-

-

-

-

(11,303

)

Share issuance in the year

-

2,838

-

-

-

2,838

Share-based payment expense

-

-

237

-

-

237

Gain on marketable securities available for sale

-

-

-

-

44

44

Change in cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

843

-

843

Balance - August 31, 2023

(4,797

)

15,392

15,282

1,886

(39

)

27,724

Net earnings for the year ended August 31, 2024

4,188

-

-

-

-

4,188

Share-based payment expense

-

-

259

-

-

259

Gain on marketable securities available for sale

-

-

-

-

35

35

Change in cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

(80

)

-

(80

)

Balance - August 31, 2024

(609

)

15,392

15,541

1,806

(4

)

32,126

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(in $000s Canadian)

Twelve months ended

August 31,

2024

2023

Cash flow provided by (used in)

Operating activities

Net earnings (loss) for the period

4,188

(11,303

)

Add (deduct) items not affecting cash

Depreciation of property and equipment

428

450

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,586

2,168

Amortization of intangible assets

55

54

Amortization of advances

643

699

Interest expense on lease liabilities

715

898

Share based payment expense

259

237

(Gain) loss on unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans

(34

)

25

Gain related to equity securities obtained through search activities

(28

)

-

Net losses (gain) related to equity accounted associate

412

(1,323

)

Right-of-use asset impairment and disposal

-

6,750

Net gain on lease modification

(7,741

)

-

Changes in working capital

749

(9,878

)

Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities

1,232

(11,223

)

Investing activities

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

-

(2,494

)

Purchase of property and equipment

(460

)

(167

)

Payment of advances

(1,210

)

(1,200

)

Repayment of advances

-

211

Sale of marketable securities

68

54

Purchase of marketable securities

(64

)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,666

)

(3,596

)

Financing activities

Payment of lease liabilities

(1,930

)

(2,222

)

Sublease payments received

16

48

Issuance of shares net of direct expenses

-

2,838

Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities

(1,914

)

664

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(71

)

540

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(2,419

)

(13,615

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

22,053

35,668

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

19,634

22,053

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.