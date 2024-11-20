MetroList and Rental Beast Partner to Empower Subscribers With Advanced Rental Search and Tenant Screening Tools

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / MetroList®, Northern California's largest multiple listing service,is excited to announce a new partnership with Rental Beast. This collaboration provides 22,000 MetroList subscribers access to Rental Beast's powerful search functions and its innovative application and tenant screening tool, Apply Now, helping real estate professionals streamline their leasing processes.

This partnership is critical given the ongoing rental market growth, which has resulted in renters making up 44% of housing in the Golden State, more than any state other than New York. With 30% of California renters spending more than half of their income on rent, real estate professionals must have the tools and resources necessary to help tenants find housing that meet their needs and make connections for when renters are ready to become buyers.

Advantages for MetroList subscribers:

Access thousands of additional rental listings - a 50x increase in available listings for subscribers through Rental Beast!

Search rental listings with detailed filters to find the right fit for their clients.

Manage rental applications efficiently , enabling agents, property managers, and landlords to provide a seamless experience for all parties involved.

Screen tenants comprehensively, using tools that simplify the decision-making process and reduce the risk of renting to unqualified tenants.

MetroList CEO Dave Howe underscores the importance of this collaboration, "With housing inventory at historic lows, Rental Beast provides our subscribers with an innovative way to connect with potential future buyers, offering real estate professionals a pathway to engage renters transitioning into homeownership while enhancing services for their clients."

CEO & Founder of Rental Beast Ishay Grinberg reinforced the partnership's impact, "The partnership will strengthen MetroList's rental capabilities and give real estate professionals more power to meet the diverse needs of their clients in a changing market."

Through this partnership, MetroList solidifies its position as Northern California's source of truth for rental listings and the largest rental marketplace in the region.

Leveraging Rental Beast's extensive database, MetroList provides its subscribers with a uniquely comprehensive view of the local rental market.

About MetroList Services, Inc.

MetroList is the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) and trusted technology provider for over 22,000 real estate brokers and agents across 13 counties, including Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Merced, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba. As the largest MLS in Northern California, MetroList® has been a cornerstone of the real estate industry for over 35 years, serving a geographic area of more than 10,000 square miles. MetroList offers a comprehensive suite of tools, resources, and services to empower real estate professionals and support their success.

About Rental Beast

Rental Beast is a leading real estate technology firm with an end-to-end SaaS platform designed to empower real estate professionals and the nation's most comprehensive database of nearly 12 million rental properties. Sourced directly from property owners, updated in real-time, and offering a fulfillment-grade rental dataset, the Rental Beast database provides real estate professionals with an unparalleled view of all properties and owner types.

