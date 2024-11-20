Zhang Zhehan Studio at Ranyi Music: Word of Honor Star Zhang Zhehan Wows Seoul With 'Primordial Theater 2.0'

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Zhang Zhehan, the breakout star of the Netflix sensation Word of Honor and a rising global music icon, delivered a mesmerizing performance in Seoul during his upgraded Primordial Theater 2.0 concert. Renowned for his acting prowess, chart-topping music, and award-winning filmmaking, Zhang continues to captivate audiences with his unparalleled artistry.

An Artist in Full Bloom

Zhang's directorial debut documentary, August, earned multiple international awards in 2024, including Best Documentary at the ARFF Amsterdam, Best Half-length Film at Spain's MADFA Film Awards, and Best Screenplay at France's Red Movie Awards, showcasing his creative depth.

In the past two years, Zhang's music career has also soared. He claimed the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Worldwide Song Chart 13 times, with 12 singles reaching the top 10 on the iTunes U.S. Song Chart-one even securing the top spot. These successes demonstrate his growing global fanbase and wide-reaching appeal.

A Night of Energy and Emotion

The concert opened with freshly choreographed dance tracks, setting an upbeat tone and engaging the audience with Zhang's energy. Performing in Korea for the first time, he reflected on his time on the Chinese-Korean variety show Dream Team, sharing how belief in himself and pride in his country drove him and his teammates to success.

The Primordial Theater 2.0 stage design was a visual spectacle. During his performance of Untitled, Zhang donned a custom-made blue suit and gradient blue wings that shimmered under the lights, creating a surreal, dreamlike atmosphere. The imagery embodied freedom and strength, leaving the audience captivated.

The evening took a tender turn when Zhang debuted as a pianist, performing Going Off. "Playing the piano feels incredibly freeing," he shared. This intimate performance highlighted his versatility and left fans deeply moved.

Later, he electrified the stage with a rock-inspired set, performing his latest single, Next, alongside fan favorites like Datura and Believer. Dressed in a bold leather jacket and lace shirt, Zhang exuded confidence and passion, igniting the crowd's enthusiasm.

Addressing the Past

In a rare moment of vulnerability, Zhang addressed a long-standing controversy for the first time in three years. He stated, "I have never, and will never, visit or worship at the Yasukuni Shrine. I deeply love my country, and the trust and support of my fans have carried me through these past few years." He concluded the statement with a powerful performance of the song Chinese People, which deeply resonated with the audience.

A Message of Gratitude

As the concert concluded, Zhang expressed his gratitude to his fans, saying, " No matter where I go, I will remain true to my artistic roots and continue to share positivity through my music." From his breakout lead role in Word of Honor on Netflix to his award-winning documentary August and chart-topping music, Zhang Zhehan continues to inspire audiences worldwide.

