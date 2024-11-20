Temecula, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2024) - The Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship (IECE) is excited to welcome FocalPoint Coaching Temecula Valley as a new community service affiliate partner at Temecula's Entrepreneurial Resource Center (ERC). This partnership significantly enhances the ERC's comprehensive suite of resources for fostering entrepreneurial success in the Inland Empire region.

Beginning November, FocalPoint Coaching will introduce its Communication Breakthrough Program, a 2-part initiative designed to teach local entrepreneurs how to become master communicators. This will equip participants with the skills to enhance team dynamics, build stronger relationships, and drive sales. Moreover, as part of this program, attendees will receive a DISC behavioral assessment, offering deep insights into their personality types and how to leverage them to lead effectively and confidently.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship as part of the ERC service affiliate program," said Volker Jaeckel, Founder and President of FocalPoint Business Coaching and Training, Temecula Valley. "This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower small businesses and entrepreneurs. By leveraging both organizations' combined resources and expertise, we anticipate creating a robust support system to drive innovation, growth, and success within our entrepreneurial community."

The Communication Breakthrough Program shifts from the conventional "golden rule" of communication to the more effective "platinum rule."

"We learned from early childhood the golden rule, stating, 'treat or speak to others like you would like to be treated or spoken to,' but this has become obsolete to the platinum rule, 'speak to or treat others like they would like to be treated or spoken to,' said Jaeckel. "The Platinum Rule is the successor in our now much more hectic and cut-throat business world and will assure you will become a better communicator."

The program demonstrates how applying the platinum rule can transform leadership and interpersonal relationships. It empowers participants to navigate challenges, resolve conflicts, and inspire their teams toward shared objectives. The Communication Breakthrough Program also addresses key challenges faced by business owners and focuses on providing practical techniques that can be immediately applied.

This partnership between IECE and FocalPoint Coaching reinforces the goal of nurturing a resilient and innovative business landscape in the Inland Empire. The addition of targeted coaching and communication training will position local entrepreneurs to lead their teams better, resolve complex business situations, and achieve higher levels of professional success.

For more information on how to participate in FocalPoint Coaching's Communication Breakthrough Program or to learn more about other programs provided by the IECE, please visit https://vj.focalpointcoaching.com/ and https://www.iece.csusb.edu.

